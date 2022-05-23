"Make your debut inspirational for all the kids back in J&K" - Irfan Pathan after Umran Malik earns maiden India call-up

Young fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik, has been included in the 18-member squad for the five T20Is against South Africa, starting June 9.

Umran, who is only the second cricketer from his state to make it to the Indian team, hogged headlines with his raw pace during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The SunRisers Hyderabad pacer picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches, with his best figures being 5/25.

Congratulatory messages have poured in since the news of Umran Malik's maiden India call-up surfaced on social media. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared a short clip on Instagram, where he was seen celebrating the call-up with Umran. Another J&K cricketer Abdul Samad was also present.

The 37-year-old captioned the video as:

"Big congratulations to you buddy @umran_malik_1 may you make your debut inspirational for all the kids back in J&k and thru out the country and for @abdulsamad apna time aaega… #debut #celebration 🇮🇳"

Incidentally, Irfan Pathan groomed Umran while he was the head coach for Jammu and Kashmir. During his tenure, Abdul Samad also grabbed the headlines with his all-round performances.

"Pura desh ke support mila" - Umran Malik's father after being named in India squad

The 22-year-old's father was on cloud nine after the selectors announced the squad on Sunday afternoon. Reacting to the selection, he stated that his son has made the entire family proud.

"People were just coming in hoards to congratulate me," he told PTI. "I am now going home and would join the celebrations. Just saw the news on the internet. What could be a bigger achievement than to wear the national colours. He has made all of us proud with his performances in the IPL and the way the whole country rallied behind him, we as a family can only be thankful. Pura desh ke support mila mere Umran ko."

Umran Malik will be desperate to make this opportunity count and cement his berth in the Indian team.

