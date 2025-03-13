Rishabh Pant dances at his sister's wedding ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Rishabh Pant danced at his sister's wedding ahead of IPL 2025. Rishabh's sister, Sakshi Pant, recently married a London-based businessman, Ankit Chaudhary, in a grand ceremony at a luxurious ITC Hotel, The Savoy, in Mussoorie. Several former cricketers like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Gautam Gambhir attended the event.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of Rishabh Pant's fun activities from the wedding ceremony. In it, Pant could be seen dancing with his sister and brother-in-law on the stage, with traditional music playing in the background.

You can watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant will begin a new chapter in IPL 2025 as captain of LSG franchise

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rishabh Pant parted ways ahead of a mega auction last December after a nine-year association. Lucknow Super Giants then purchased him at the auction with a whopping bid of ₹27 crore, making him the costliest player in the league's history.

Rishabh Pant will also captain the Lucknow franchise in IPL 2025. They will face RR in their opening match of the season on March 24 in Jaipur.

Here is LSG's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 5: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 8: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 17: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

