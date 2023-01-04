Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his dream run of form in red-ball cricket. Sarfaraz notched up his 12th first-class century in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 4, at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.

After bundling out Tamil Nadu for 144 in the first innings, Mumbai found themselves in a troublesome situation, losing half their wickets with just 113 on the scorecard. Prithvi Shaw (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (42) got starts but failed to convert them into substantial knocks. Sarfaraz Khan then took the responsibility upon himself to salvage Mumbai's innings.

Shams Mulani (28) gave him company for a while before departing in the 35th over, leaving Mumbai at 166/6. Sarfaraz and Tanush Kotian (71) then stitched a 167-run partnership for the seventh wicket to swell the lead further and put their side in the driver's seat.

Sarfaraz Khan (162) played a magnificent knock under pressure and converted his century into a big one to once again prove his credentials as one of the best batters currently on the domestic cricket circuit.

He has been in red-hot form in first-class cricket over the past few seasons and has been knocking on the doors for selection in the Indian Test squad. Across 34 first-class matches prior to this game, the 25-year-old batter amassed 3175 runs at an exceptional average of 77.43, with 301* against UP in the 2019-20 season being his best score.

His knock prompted one fan to demand that Sarfaraz be Rishabh Pant's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against Australia.

Rishikesh Kumar @RishikeshViews



#RanjiTrophy Unstoppable Sarfaraz Khan. Century vs Tamilnadu in Ranji trophy on a tough track. 12th first class century in 50th inning along with 9 fifties. Should be in BGT... Well played Unstoppable Sarfaraz Khan. Century vs Tamilnadu in Ranji trophy on a tough track. 12th first class century in 50th inning along with 9 fifties. Should be in BGT... Well played 👏#RanjiTrophy https://t.co/rZ00QIE5QN

He takes a single off Sai Kishore, jumps in the air, waves his bat towards the dug out and says loudly, "Come on boys, come on!"



Incredible innings this has been! @sportstarweb A CENTURY FOR SARFARAZ KHAN!He takes a single off Sai Kishore, jumps in the air, waves his bat towards the dug out and says loudly, "Come on boys, come on!"Incredible innings this has been! #RanjiTrophy A CENTURY FOR SARFARAZ KHAN!He takes a single off Sai Kishore, jumps in the air, waves his bat towards the dug out and says loudly, "Come on boys, come on!"Incredible innings this has been! #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb https://t.co/cw1xaPQgl7

No callup to the Indian Test team after 12 first class centuries in 50 innings. Another century for Sarfaraz Khan in Ranji Trophy!No callup to the Indian Test team after 12 first class centuries in 50 innings.

#MUMvTN #RanjiTrophy Ain't no stopping for Sarfaraz Khan. Notches up his 12th first-class hundred. He leaps in celebration and screams ‘yes boy," running almost all the way to the Mumbai dressing room, where the entire team is on its feet, applauding yet another stunning knock. Ain't no stopping for Sarfaraz Khan. Notches up his 12th first-class hundred. He leaps in celebration and screams ‘yes boy," running almost all the way to the Mumbai dressing room, where the entire team is on its feet, applauding yet another stunning knock. #MUMvTN #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/88JnIre41U

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect s) at an average of 78. He is still only 25 and has played countless impactful knocks from lower middle order.

Surely, we can't keep him out anymore.



#MUMvTN

#RanjiTrophy

Twitter Sarfaraz Khan has now scored around 3300 first class runs (12 FCs) at an average of 78. He is still only 25 and has played countless impactful knocks from lower middle order.Surely, we can't keep him out anymore. #RanjiTrophy 2022 #Cricket Twitter #Cricket Sarfaraz Khan has now scored around 3300 first class runs (12 FC 💯s) at an average of 78. He is still only 25 and has played countless impactful knocks from lower middle order.Surely, we can't keep him out anymore.#MUMvTN#RanjiTrophy #RanjiTrophy2022#CricketTwitter #Cricket

