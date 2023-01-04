Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his dream run of form in red-ball cricket. Sarfaraz notched up his 12th first-class century in the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 4, at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai.
After bundling out Tamil Nadu for 144 in the first innings, Mumbai found themselves in a troublesome situation, losing half their wickets with just 113 on the scorecard. Prithvi Shaw (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (42) got starts but failed to convert them into substantial knocks. Sarfaraz Khan then took the responsibility upon himself to salvage Mumbai's innings.
Shams Mulani (28) gave him company for a while before departing in the 35th over, leaving Mumbai at 166/6. Sarfaraz and Tanush Kotian (71) then stitched a 167-run partnership for the seventh wicket to swell the lead further and put their side in the driver's seat.
Sarfaraz Khan (162) played a magnificent knock under pressure and converted his century into a big one to once again prove his credentials as one of the best batters currently on the domestic cricket circuit.
He has been in red-hot form in first-class cricket over the past few seasons and has been knocking on the doors for selection in the Indian Test squad. Across 34 first-class matches prior to this game, the 25-year-old batter amassed 3175 runs at an exceptional average of 77.43, with 301* against UP in the 2019-20 season being his best score.
His knock prompted one fan to demand that Sarfaraz be Rishabh Pant's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against Australia.
Twitterati react after Sarfaraz Khan hits his 12th FC century against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match
Cricket fans on Twitter took note of Sarfaraz's match-defining hundred in the Ranji Trophy contest between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.
They strongly felt that the young batter had done the hard yards in domestic cricket and now deserved a call-up to the Indian Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.
Here are some of the reactions: