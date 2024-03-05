"Rohit Sharma came to Bilaspur from Delhi at 5.30 AM" - Anurag Thakur on Team India captain attending Khel Mahakumbh inauguration 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was in attendance for the inauguration of the third edition of the Khel Mahakumbh on Tuesday, March 5. The event was conducted in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister of India, lauded Sharma for gracing the event with his presence. He mentioned how the Indian captain travelled from Delhi at 5:30 AM to reach Bilaspur.

Praising Sharma for his dedication, Thakur said at the event:

"Rohit Sharma came to Bilaspur from Delhi at 5.30 AM. I thank him wholeheartedly - If Rohit wanted, he could have refused to come here as 5th Test was from 7th but he came as he knew that the future of India would be here."

It is worth mentioning that, apart from Sharma, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was also part of the Khel Mahakumbh inauguration ceremony. The two were invited to the event as special guests.

Rohit Sharma flew to Dharamsala in a private helicopter ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Rohit Sharma arrived in Dharamsala ahead of India's upcoming fifth and final Test of the ongoing home series against England on Tuesday, March 5.

The 36-year-old travelled in a private helicopter to reach the venue. The video of Sharma coming out of a chopper was shared on social media.

India have already pocketed the series by claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match rubber. The Men in Blue completed a stunning five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi, successfully chasing down a tricky 192-run target.

Sharma scored a fine half-century in the run chase, mustering 55 runs off 81 deliveries. The seasoned campaigner has chalked up 297 runs across eight innings in the series at an average of 37.12.

The fifth Test of the ongoing series between India and England will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

