Rohit Sharma clicks a selfie with journalists after India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Watch]

Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. During a press conference, he clicked a selfie with journalists after India defeated New Zealand to win the title.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a challenging total of 251/7 from their 50 overs. In reply, India chased down the target in 49 overs with four wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma played a key knock in the chase, setting the tone in the final.

He scored 76 runs off 83 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike-rate of 91.57. The skipper was also involved in a 105-run stand at the top with Shubman Gill, which laid the platform for the chase.

A user (@rushiii_12) shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Rohit was seen clicking a selfie with the journalists at the press conference towards the end of the video. He was seen in his playing attire with the jersey and was holding the Champions Trophy as well along with the winners' medal around his neck.

Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement rumors after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Speculations were rife about Rohit Sharma announcing his retirement from ODIs after India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Notably, he announced his T20I retirement after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, the Indian captain put an end to all speculations and rumors surrounding his ODI retirement. During the press conference after the final, Rohit cleared that he is not going anywhere.

"I want to clarify that I am not going anywhere, I am not retiring from this format, just to make sure that no rumors are spread going forward." he had said. (via Cricbuzz)

Rohit had failed to fire with the bat before the final. He had only 104 runs from four games and was under pressure to deliver in the big game. The skipper rose to the occasion when it mattered the most with his match-winning knock.

With this win, he became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC trophies, having earlier led the team to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

