Rohit Sharma enjoys his vacation ahead of the West Indies tour

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was recently seen enjoying his vacation ahead of the tour of the West Indies, starting on July 12.

Rohit was last seen in action during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. India locked horns with Australia at the Kennington Oval and suffered a massive 209-run defeat. It was their second defeat in the WTC finals in as many appearances.

Since then, the Indian cricketers have been spotted enjoying the break in different parts of the world. Rohit Sharma is currently having fun in the Caribbeans and shared a photo of himself with a picturesque view.

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action when Team India lock horns with the West Indies in a multi-format tour. The Men in Blue will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, starting next week.

However, the Indian skipper has already set his eyes on the prized 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played on home soil later this year.

The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy and will look to end their drought and recreate memories from the 2011 World Cup when MS Dhoni and Co. powered India to their second 50-over World Cup title.

"This World Cup is going to be very competitive" - Rohit Sharma after ICC released the schedule of ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma believes the upcoming ODI World Cup at home will be highly competitive 'since the game has become faster'.

“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before,” Rohit was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” he added.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

