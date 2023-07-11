Rohit Sharma gives a sneak peek of Team India's new Test jersey

Rohit Sharma recently gave a glimpse of Team India's new Test jersey ahead of the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The first Test will get underway in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The Men in Blue reached the Caribbean shores a couple of weeks back and have been training to gear up for the all-format tour.

On the eve of the first Test, Team India skipper Rohit shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story, donning the new Indian jersey.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the two-match Test series against West Indies.

It will be India's first assignment since their heartbreaking defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last month in London.

The Test series against the West Indies will also mark India's campaign opener in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

The second Test, meanwhile, will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 20 onwards.

"People are going a bit overboard" - Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma amid heavy criticism

Rohit Sharma has been subjected to severe criticism following India's 209-run defeat in the WTC final against Australia, including Sunil Gavaskar questioning his leadership qualities.

Harbhajan Singh, who has been Rohit from close quarters, reiterated that such criticism is uncalled for and urged people to trust the Indian skipper.

"I find that people are going a bit overboard...," the cricketer-turned-commentator told PTI. "The way Rohit has been criticized. Cricket is a team sport and one individual cannot take you from one place to other."

"Team India didn't do well in the WTC final, and yes, you talk about that performance and move on from there," he added. "But it is unfair to criticise Rohit alone, that he is not scoring runs, putting on weight, not captaining well. I think he is a brilliant leader."

Rohit will look to turn things around against the West Indies and kickstart the series with a win in Dominica.

