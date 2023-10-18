Rohit Sharma receives multiple traffic challans for overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune expressway ahead of IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match - Reports

India captain Rohit Sharma has received three traffic challans for overspeeding on the Mumbai-Pune expressway ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. The 36-year-old has received the online traffic challans for his speed driving.

According to the Pune Mirror, Rohit was driving at over 200km/hr. The cricketer was on his way to join the team from his hometown of Mumbai ahead of the match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The cricketer used his Lamborghini, worth ₹4.18 crore, which bears the number plate 264 – his highest score in international cricket. The five-seater luxury car, with a 3999 cc engine, offers a top speed of 305 km/hr. According to the makers, it can accelerate from 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds.

As per the Traffic department, the cricketer should be traveling only in the team bus with a police escort.

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma loves driving cars. He had a number of luxury cars like the Skoda Laura, BMW X3, MMW M5, Mercedes GLS 350d, and Lamborghini Urus, Toyota Fortuner, among others.

Rohit Sharma’s cricketing prowess remains unquestionable amid 2023 World Cup

Despite the above incident, Rohit Sharma’s form remains unquestionable amid the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 217 runs in three innings, including 131 versus Afghanistan and 86 against Pakistan. He will now look to continue his sublime form throughout the tournament.

As skipper, Rohit has guided the Men in Blue to a hat-trick of wins in the marquee ICC event. The hosts will look to continue their winning streak against Bangladesh in Pune.

Rohit, meanwhile, has also begun rolling his arms in the nets to ensure he is ready to deliver with the ball when required. The off-spinner has a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League.

India's 2023 World Cup schedule

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

