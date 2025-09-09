Rohit Sharma spotted at Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; bodyguard calls for removal of paparazzi [Watch]

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, September 8. The veteran batter visited the medical facility late at night.In a video posted by photojournalist Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, Sharma can be seen getting out of his car and entering the hospital. The 38-year-old was accompanied by a security person, who asked the paparazzi not to take pictures or videos.At the time of writing, the reason for the star cricketer's visit is yet to be disclosed. You can watch the clip below:On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran played under all-rounder Hardik Pandya's captaincy.Sharma looked in impressive form, amassing his highest runs in a season since the 2016 edition. He was MI's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, finishing with 418 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.29.The five-time champions beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Eliminator. However, they suffered a five-wicket loss to the eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.During the season, Sharma drew the curtains on his red-ball career. His Test retirement came ahead of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He previously retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.&quot;I don't think there's any doubt in that&quot; - Former South Africa cricketer opens up on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI futuresIndia's senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently active in just one international format, ODI. The possibility of them playing in the 2027 World Cup has been a big talking point lately.Former South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan believes that both Sharma and Kohli could continue till the showpiece event. However, he opined that they will have to be available for all of India's ODIs on the road to the ICC event.Speaking to Hindustan Times, Cullinan said:&quot;Well, I think from an ability and experience point of view, they (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) could play, I don't think there's any doubt in that, but they'd have to be on the ground of international cricket. If I were the coach or convener of selectors, because no matter how good you are, thinking that you can just play a few games or select a few games, not put in the hours and then step in and think you're going to perform, no, that doesn't work that way.&quot;So it's a bit of a catch-22, I'm not saying they need to be on the circuit all the time, but they need to have played a serious amount of cricket, especially going into the World Cup, so they're in the right physical, mental frame of mind, the grind of international cricket, being fit, then I would say yes, but anything less than that I'd say no, India move on, because that certainly doesn't work, and that's in my view. They need to be playing quality cricket for the next two years! Far more cricket than less cricket.&quot;Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to play in India's upcoming three-match away ODI series against Australia. The series kicks off in Perth on October 19.