"Rohit Sharma unfit nahi hai, Rahul Gandhi unfit hai"- BJP MP Sambit Patra's statement in Lok Sabha goes viral [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma led the side to a memorable 2025 Champions Trophy triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Ahead of the final, however, Indian National Congress party member Shama Mohamed sparked a controversy by saying Rohit was "fat for a sportsperson" on social media.

Shama's statement went viral on the internet, and while she retracted her statement later, the damage was already done. It drew negative remarks from the sports fans, and BJP MP Sambit Patra also joined in.

In a video from a Lok Sabha session that has gone viral on Instagram, Sambit Patra says:

"Ye Congress party kehti hai ki Rohit Sharma unfit hai. Rohit Sharma unfit nahi hai, Rahul Gandhi unfit hai. (The Congress party says that Rohit is unfit, but Rohit is not the one who is unfit, Rahul Gandhi is unfit)."

This session was reportedly held before the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Sambit Patra concluded by saying that India would win the Champions Trophy.

What did Shama Mohamed say about Rohit Sharma after 2025 Champions Trophy Final?

As mentioned above, Shama Mohamed's comment about Rohit's fitness led to a huge controversy on social media platforms. The Congress party member later made a congratulatory post after Rohit led the team to the 2025 Champions Trophy title. She tweeted:

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!"

The post from Shama Mohamed after the 2025 Champions Trophy final went viral on X in no time. So far, it has received 16,000 likes on the platform. The tweet from Shama has also received 6,400 replies and 2,400 reposts.

