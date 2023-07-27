"Rohit, Shubman and Kohli - 150+ runs between the three of them" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 1st India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra reckons the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will together make a substantial contribution to the Indian total in the first ODI against the West Indies.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27. The Indian top order will hope to be at the top of their game heading into the Asia Cup and the World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Rohit, Gill and Kohli will be among the runs. He elaborated:

"My first prediction is that our three top-order batters, who are Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - they will together score 150 runs. I don't know who will score how many.

"All three are in good form and have the ability, and will come with the intention of hitting. The Barbados pitch is generally decent, the side boundaries slightly shorter and the straight boundaries longer, but I think Rohit, Shubman and Kohli - 150+ runs between the three of them."

The former Indian opener expects the visitors' spinners to strike a few blows with the ball, saying:

"If Kulcha (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) play, then great, but whichever Indian spinners play, they will account for at least five wickets. I see Kuldeep Yadav playing."

Chopra feels the presence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel might not allow Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to play together. Despite that, he believes the Indian spinners will strangulate the West Indies batters in the middle overs and pick up a lot of wickets.

"Around 100-110 runs will at least be scored in the powerplay overs across both sides" - Aakash Chopra

Kyle Mayers and Brandon King might open the batting for the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra expects a decent number of runs to be scored in the powerplay overs. He stated:

"My third prediction is that around 100-110 runs will at least be scored in the powerplay overs across both sides. I am thinking 5.50 runs an over, which is not really a bold prediction.

"It's possible fewer runs are scored because the ODI template has changed these days. You can give yourself time at the start if you are not targeting 350."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by predicting a win for the Men in Blue in the series opener:

"India to win, that's my last prediction. You have World Cup contenders on one side and a team that has not even qualified on the other but there is still a lot of life in this clash because the World Cup countdown has started."

India have won the last eight ODIs between the two sides. Their last reversal against the Windies was an eight-wicket loss in the first game of the home series in December 2019.

