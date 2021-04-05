“Umpire’s Call” - MCC on whether Quinton de Kock tried to deceive Fakhar Zaman

Chipping in on the Fakhar Zaman run-out controversy during the second Pakistan-South Africa ODI, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) explained that it was 'up to the umpires to decide' if Quinton de Kock attempted to 'distract' or 'deceive' the batsman.

Fakhar Zaman was run-out for 193 in the final over of Pakistan's chase while looking for a second run. South Africa’s wicketkeeper De Kock pointed towards the bowler's end to suggest that the throw was going there, which apparently made Fakhar Zaman slow down.

However, Aiden Markram secured a direct hit at the striker's end from long-off, which caught the left-hander well short of his crease.

Taking to their official Twitter account, MCC Twitter posted the relevant law relating to Fakhar Zaman's dismissal:

Law 41.5.1 states: “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

Explaining further, the MCC tweet added:

“The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived. It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball.”

The on-field umpires did not take any action against Quinton de Kock.

Fakhar Zaman defends Quinton de Kock over controversial run-out

Despite being at the receiving end, Fakhar Zaman refused to blame Quinton de Kock for the controversy and took full responsibility for his dismissal. The Pakistan batsman said after the match:

"The fault was mine, as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end, as I felt he started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault.”

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma also defended De Kock at the post-match presentation, saying:

“It was quite clever from Quinny. Maybe some people might criticise it for maybe not being in the spirit of the game. But it was an important wicket for us. (Fakhar) Zaman was getting close to our target.”

Pakistan finished on 324 for 9 in a chase of 342 to lose the second ODI in Johannesburg by 17 runs.