MI Cape Town registered an eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals in the 11th match of SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 19.

Paarl Royals were tasked to bat first after losing the toss and posted a dominating total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (38) and Jos Buttler (46) were the standout batters. Van Buuren contributed with 28 runs in the middle overs.

Thomas Kaber scalped three wickets for MI Cape Town in the first innings, conceding 20 runs from four overs. Olly Stone, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, MI Cape Town openers Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Ryan Rickelton (94*) helped their side to an eight-wicket win in just 16.5 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 4 4 1 337 98 112.33 185 182.16 - 4 - 21 25 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 4 4 0 210 104 52.5 126 166.66 1 - - 17 11 3 JC Buttler (PR) 4 4 1 169 70* 56.33 107 157.94 - 1 - 21 6 4 WG Jacks (PC) 3 3 0 164 101 54.66 80 205 1 1 - 15 12 5 H Klaasen (DSG)"]">H Klaasen (DSG) 4 4 1 163 85 54.33 85 191.76 - 2 - 12 11 6 DA Miller (PR) 4 4 1 138 75* 46 100 138 - 1 - 14 3 7 M Van Buuren (PR) 4 4 2 136 72* 68 96 141.66 - 1 - 11 5 8 MP Breetzke (DSG) 4 4 0 128 43 32 86 148.83 - - - 13 8 9 RR Rossouw (PC) 3 3 0 122 82 40.66 74 164.86 - 1 - 11 7 10 JL du Plooy (JSK) 3 3 0 120 71 40 73 164.38 - 1 - 13 5

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton strengthened his pole position with 337 runs from four innings at an average of 112.33. Rassie van der Dussen continues to hold the second rank with 210 runs from four innings.

Jos Buttler moved up from sixth to third position, accumulating 169 runs. Will Jacks (164) slid one spot down to secure the fourth position. Heinrich Klaasen (163) slipped from fourth to fifth position at 54.33.

David Miller (138) ascended from ninth to sixth rank at 46. Mitchell Van Buuren moved up from 12th to seventh rank, scoring 136 runs. Matthew Breetzke (128) descended from fifth to eighth rank.

Rilee Rossouw (122) and J du Plooy (120) slipped two positions each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ngidi (PR)"]">L Ngidi (PR) 4 4 94 15.4 - 122 8 4/39 15.25 7.78 11.75 1 - 2 RJW Topley (DSG) 4 4 96 16 2 136 7 3/19 19.42 8.5 13.71 - - 3 LB Williams (JSK) 3 3 60 10 - 101 6 4/26 16.83 10.1 10 1 - 4 D Pretorius (DSG) 4 4 66 11 - 90 5 2/19 18 8.18 13.2 - - 5 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 4 4 78 13 - 114 5 2/17 22.8 8.76 15.6 - - 7 K Rabada (MICT) 4 4 72 12 - 100 4 2/23 25 8.33 18 - - 8 OC McCoy (PR) 4 4 84 14 - 118 4 2/31 29.5 8.42 21 - - 9 Shamsi (PR)"]">T Shamsi (PR) 4 4 90 15 - 121 4 2/35 30.25 8.06 22.5 - - 10 AL Phehlukwayo (PR) 4 4 84 14 - 122 4 2/29 30.5 8.71 21 - -

Lungi Ngidi continues to lead the wickets charts with eight wickets from four innings. Reece Topley secured the second rank with seven wickets. Lizaad Williams retained the third position with six wickets.

Dwaine Pretorius (5), Richard Gleeson (5), and Keshav Maharaj (5) maintained their fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 18, 20.2, and 22.8. Kagiso Rabada (4) moved up from 12th to seventh spot at 25.

Obed McCoy (4) slid one spot to the eighth rank at 29.5. Tabraiz Shamsi (4) ascended from 28th rank to the ninth position at 30.25. Andile Phehlukwayo (4) slipped one slot to the 10th rank at 30.5.

