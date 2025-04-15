Schedule for India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August 2025 announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's schedule for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh later this year. It is set to be a multi-format white-ball tour, which will take place in August 2025.

Ad

The senior men's India team is set to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is across two venues. The ODI series will kick-start the tour. Mirpur will host the first ODI on Sunday, August 17 and the second ODI on Wednesday, August 20, will be played at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will take place on Saturday, August 23, in Chattogram.

The one-day series will be followed by the T20I series. Chattogram is set to host the opening T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 26. The next two T20Is will both be played in Mirpur on Friday, August 29, and Sunday, August 31, respectively.

Ad

Trending

India (senior men's team) last toured Bangladesh in 2022-2023. They had lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 but won the Test series 2-0.

Expand Tweet

Ad

India's first T20I bilateral series in Bangladesh

This will be the first time that the senior men's Indian team will be playing a T20I bilateral series against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. Moreover, this is also the first time that the Men in Blue will be visiting Bangladesh for a white-ball tour only.

There are no Test matches in the tour this time around, with only ODIs and T20Is to be played. The last time such an instance occured was in 2014 when India played three ODIs in Bangladesh.

Ad

With the 2025 T20 Asia Cup coming up, this will also be their only and final preparation for the big tournament. India have a busy international season ahead. They begin with the five-match Test series against England in England in June after the conclusion of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Including the Bangladesh tour, they have tours lined up against West Indies and Australia to follow, after which South Africa will tour India later in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news