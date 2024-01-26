"Seems to have become Marcus Harris as opener" - Twitter trolls Steve Smith for another failure as opener in second Test against West Indies

Australian star Steve Smith continued his struggles as an opener after getting dismissed for a run-a-ball six in the second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane.

Following David Warner's Test retirement after the Pakistan series, Smith expressed his desire to open batting in the red-ball format for Australia. However, the 34-year-old has endured a horrific couple of innings at the top of the order so far.

The Sydney-born cricketer was dismissed for 12 in the first innings of the opening Test before an unbeaten 11 in the second essay of Australia's 10-wicket win. Yet, the struggles returned when Smith was trapped plumb in front of Kemar Roach's final ball of the opening over.

While Smith is the fourth leading run-scorer for Australia in Tests with over 9,500 runs, the move to open the batting has been an abysmal failure thus far. The champion batter hasn't been at his best since the beginning of last year, averaging only 40 in 16 Tests.

It led fans on Twitter to question the move to open the batting with Smith and blast the veteran batter for his low scores at the position. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia in dire straits on Day 2 of the second Test

Australia v West Indies - Men's 2nd Test: Day 2

Australia are facing uncharted territory at the tea break on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies.

After reducing the visitors to 64/5 in their first innings on Day 1, it has been one-way traffic in the West Indies' direction. The Caribbean outfit recovered to post a competitive 311 on the board in the day-night encounter.

In reply, Australia lost Smith in the first over, and his dismissal started a freefall as the batters came and went in a hurry. Marnus Labuschagne followed suit to be dismissed in the second over for only six.

Kemar Roach then picked up the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in consecutive deliveries to leave the Aussies reeling at 24/4 in five overs.

Having suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Adelaide, the West Indies have placed themselves in a tremendous position to level the series. The Caribbean side has not beaten Australia in a Test match since 2003, and the barren run extends to the 1996-97 tour when they last won a Test Down Under.

The hosts have won all four Tests of their home summer so far, having whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 before the West Indies series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App