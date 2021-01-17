"Selection committee showed no vision at all"- Inzamam-ul-Haq criticizes Pakistan selectors

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq came down hard on the national selectors for the 20-man squad they picked for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

The former batsman was left miffed with plenty of picks including Haris Rauf & Tabish Khan. Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the selectors didn't show any vision as they picked Tabish Khan, who is over 36-year-old.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Inzamam said:

"Selection is the name of vision for the next two years. Your vision defines your selection. In the team announced by the PCB selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim showed no vision at all, can anyone tell me Tabish Khan who is a pacer and is over 36 would go on to improve from here? Even a batsman reaching this age can’t be selected for the very first time for a Test side."

Haris Rauf, who was part of the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing BBL, was called up to the Pakistan Test team. However, Inzamam was unhappy with this as the Pakistan speedster hasn't played enough first-class games.

"Haris Rauf is another example. He has played three first-class matches only taking just seven wickets, and you have named him in the Test squad. He should have been given the whole run in domestic four-day cricket rather than making an effort to straight away give him a Test cap." Inzamam added.

Similarly, Inzamam was left scratching his head over the selection of Abdullah Shafiq.

He(Shafiq) has just played one first-class match and you have included him in the Test side. Sadly, this has become our selection criteria. On the basis of just one first-class match, we are making efforts to give Test cap to a player,” said Inzamam.

However, the World Cup-winner was pleased with some selections and said Saud Shakeel and Sajid Khan's inclusions were a good move.

"They are performers and have the age at their side. Abid Ali should also have been sidelined like Shan Masood. He has just scored one fifty over a couple of series. Please raise the standard of your selection,” said Inzamam

Pakistan have won just one Test at home against South Africa

South Africa are touring Pakistan after a gap of 13 years. The first Test match starts from 26 January in Karachi, followed by a Test in Rawalpindi.

The two games are part of the ICC World Test Championship where Pakistan are currently placed on the sixth spot.

Pakistan have hosted South Arica seven times in their own country. Four games have ended in a draw, and South Africa have won twice. The Asian team's only win against the Proteas at home came in 2003 in Lahore.