Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam

A total of three matches were played on the first day of the Women's Inter Zonal T20 2023 tournament. In the first game, East Zone won the toss and elected to bowl against West Zone. Humairaa Kaazi played the role of lone warrior for the West Zone with her knock of 41 runs off 34 deliveries. No other batter managed to reach the 15-run mark, and they could only post 108 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Deepti was the most successful bowler for East Zone with three wickets for 20 runs. Saika Ishaque took two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Mamta Paswan picked one wicket apiece.

Ashwani and Deepti added 38 runs for the first wicket for East Zone and provided a decent start. Mita Paul and Uma Chetry had a partnership of 27 runs off 20 deliveries for the sixth wicket and guided the team to victory. East Zone won the match by five wickets in 16.5 overs.

North East Zone won the toss in the second game against North Zone and elected to field. Amanjot Kaur played a fine knock of 48 runs off 34 deliveries for the North Zone and remained unbeaten. Her knock helped North Zone make 155 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Kiranbala Haorungbam was the pick of the bowlers for the North East Zone with two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Purni Maya Guruny also took one wicket.

North East Zone had a terrible outing as only one batter managed to cross the double-digit mark and were bundled out for just 44 runs. Kashvee Gautam bowled an exceptional spell and picked up five wickets for just eight runs in four overs.

Central Zone won the toss against South Zone and elected to field. South Zone lost the first three wickets under 20 runs, but the middle order came to the rescue. They made 136 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Shikha Pandey was the highest scorer with 36 runs off 28 deliveries. Renuka K Singh picked three wickets for 17 runs in four overs for Central Zone.

Central Zone were bundled out for just 111 runs and lost the match by 25 runs. No batter managed to cross the 25-run mark for the team. Also, none of the partnerships were for more than 20 runs. S Anusha was the pick of the bowlers for South Zone and picked three wickets for 11 runs in four overs.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Amanjot Kaur 1 1 1 48 48* - 34 141.17 0 0 4 1 2 Humairaa Kaazi 1 1 - 41 41 41 34 120.58 0 0 3 1 3 Shikha Pandey 1 1 - 36 36 36 28 128.57 0 0 6 0 4 Suman Gulia 1 1 - 30 30 30 23 130.43 0 0 3 0 5 G Divya 1 1 - 30 30 30 28 107.14 0 0 3 1 6 Harleen B Deol 1 1 - 25 25 25 18 138.88 0 0 4 0 7 Ashwani 1 1 - 25 25 25 18 138.88 0 0 4 1 8 Aparna Mondal 1 1 - 25 25 25 22 113.63 0 0 3 0 9 Uma Chetry 1 1 1 25 25* - 25 100 0 0 1 2 10 Drishya I V 1 1 - 24 24 24 28 85.71 0 0 4 0

Amanjot Kaur finished as the highest scorer at the end of the first day. She remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 34 deliveries and hit four fours and one six.

Humairaa Kaazi scored 41 runs off 34 deliveries and finished as the second-highest run-scorer.

Shikha Pandey scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 128.57. She is currently in third place on this list of batters with the most runs.

Suman Gulia and G Divya have scored 30 runs each and are in the next two places on this list.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Kashvee Gautam 1 1 4 8 5 5/5 1.6 2 4.8 0 1 - 2 S Anusha 1 1 4 11 3 3/11 3.66 2.75 8 0 0 - 3 Renuka K Singh 1 1 4 17 3 3/17 5.66 4.25 8 0 0 1 4 Deepti 1 1 4 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 - 5 Suman Gulia 1 1 4 11 2 2/11 5.5 2.75 12 0 0 - 6 Parunika Sisodia 1 1 2.5 13 2 2/13 6.5 4.58 8.5 0 0 - 7 Tarannum Pathan 1 1 4 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 0 0 - 8 Saika Ishaque 1 1 4 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 0 0 - 9 Ekta Bisht 1 1 4 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.75 12 0 0 - 10 Kiranbala Haorungbam 1 1 4 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 0 0 -

Kashvee Gautam was the most successful bowler on the first day. She picked up five wickets for just eight runs. S Anusha, Renuka K Singh, and Deepti have all picked three wickets each. They are in the next three places on this list of the leading wicket-takers.

Suman Gulia picked up two wickets for 11 runs in her first outing. She is placed in fifth position.