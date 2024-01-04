Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Sneha Deepthi and P Naik

A total of 17 games were contested on Day 1 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Let's delve into the individual performances to get a comprehensive overview of the opening day’s competition.

Talking about Group A, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Saurashtra and Assam emerged victorious on the first day of the campaign, while Odisha, Chandigarh, TN, and Manipur were on the receiving end.

Turning our attention to Group B, Tripura, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Gujarat secured wins with Pondicherry, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Mizoram suffering defeats. In Group C, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan registered easy wins with J&K, Haryana, and Meghalaya bagging defeats.

In Group D, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, and Hyderabad bagged wins. Mumbai are on top of the table with four points. Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh are in the bottom three spots. In Group E, HP, Andhra, and Kerala are in the top three positions after triumphant performances on Day 1.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024.

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Runs

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 1 1 173 - 173 173 129.1 1 0 22 4 2 Shikha Pandey"}">Shikha Pandey GOACA 1 1 154 1 154* - 181.17 1 0 19 7 3 Shrey GOACA 1 1 139 - 139 139 100.72 1 0 17 1 4 G Divya KSCA 1 1 137 1 137* - 100 1 0 15 6 5 P N Khemnar MPCA 1 1 117 - 117 117 130 1 0 11 2 6 Nuzhat Parween"}">Nuzhat Parween RSPB 1 1 105 - 105 105 70.94 1 0 9 0 7 Anushka Sharma MPCA 1 1 103 - 103 103 108.42 1 0 11 1 8 Vrushali Bhagat MCA 1 1 102 - 102 102 122.89 1 0 11 0 9 Sajana S KCA 1 1 100 - 100 100 117.64 1 0 16 0 10 T S Hasabnis MHCA 1 1 100 - 100 100 102.04 1 0 15 0

Andhra Women's captain and opener Sneha Deepthi smacked a 173-run knock against Sikkim to steamroll the opposition in a one-sided game. She is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 22 fours and four sixes.

Goa skipper Shikha Pandey racked up 154 runs against Meghalaya, batting at no.4. She is currently ranked second in the tally. Her colleague and opener Shreya Parab accumulated 139 runs to propel herself to the third position.

Karnataka no.3 batter G Divya accumulated 137 runs against Vidarbha to climb up to the fourth rank. P N Khemnar, MP batter, amassed a 117-run knock against Manipur to surge up to the fifth spot. Railways batter Nuzhat Parween scored 105 runs against Railways to secure the sixth rank.

MP's Anushka Sharma racked up 103 runs against Manipur to make it to the seventh position. Mumbai's Vrushali Bhagat (102), Kerala skipper Sajana S (100), and Maharashtra's TS Hasabnis (100) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Wickets

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 P Naik MCA 1 1 5 6.4 5 5 1 0.75 8 0 1 2 Dhara Gujjar CAB 1 1 5 8 27 5 5.4 3.37 9.6 0 1 3 Reshma Nayak TCA 1 1 4 6 11 4 2.75 1.83 9 1 0 4 Ekta Bisht"}">Ekta Bisht CAU 1 1 4 10 13 4 3.25 1.3 15 1 0 5 N Chavda SCA 1 1 4 9.1 21 4 5.25 2.29 13.75 1 0 6 Vinaya KCA 1 1 4 4.5 23 4 5.75 4.75 7.25 1 0 7 Saima Thakor MCA 1 1 3 7 2 3 0.66 0.28 14 0 0 8 Shikha Pandey GOACA 1 1 3 2 4 3 1.33 2 4 0 0 9 Prachi P Chauhan HPCA 1 1 3 6.3 11 3 3.66 1.69 13 0 0 10 Mrudhula V S KCA 1 1 3 6 12 3 4 2 12 0 0

Mumbai bowler P Naik scalped five wickets against Arunachal Pradesh to take up the top spot in the wickets standings. Bengal pacer Dhara Gujjar picked up a five-wicket haul against Hyderabad to secure the second rank.

Tripura off-spinner Reshma Nayak bagged four wickets against Mizoram at an average of 2.75 to move up to the third rank. Uttarakhand's left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht racked up four wickets against Chhattisgarh at an average of 3.25.

Saurashtra leggie Neha Chavda (4) and Kerala's Vinaya (4) secured fifth and sixth slots at an average of 5.25 and 5.75 respectively.

Mumbai's Saima Thakor (3), Goa's Shikha Pandey (3), HP's Prachi P Chauhan (3), and Kerala's Mrudhula V S (3) are occupying the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots, averaging 0.66, 1.33, 3.66, and 4 respectively.

