Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Sneha Deepthi and P Naik

A total of 17 games were contested on Day 1 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Let's delve into the individual performances to get a comprehensive overview of the opening day’s competition.
Talking about Group A, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Saurashtra and Assam emerged victorious on the first day of the campaign, while Odisha, Chandigarh, TN, and Manipur were on the receiving end.
Turning our attention to Group B, Tripura, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Gujarat secured wins with Pondicherry, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Mizoram suffering defeats. In Group C, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan registered easy wins with J&K, Haryana, and Meghalaya bagging defeats.
In Group D, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, and Hyderabad bagged wins. Mumbai are on top of the table with four points. Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh are in the bottom three spots. In Group E, HP, Andhra, and Kerala are in the top three positions after triumphant performances on Day 1.
On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024.
Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Runs
Andhra Women's captain and opener Sneha Deepthi smacked a 173-run knock against Sikkim to steamroll the opposition in a one-sided game. She is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 22 fours and four sixes.
Goa skipper Shikha Pandey racked up 154 runs against Meghalaya, batting at no.4. She is currently ranked second in the tally. Her colleague and opener Shreya Parab accumulated 139 runs to propel herself to the third position.
Karnataka no.3 batter G Divya accumulated 137 runs against Vidarbha to climb up to the fourth rank. P N Khemnar, MP batter, amassed a 117-run knock against Manipur to surge up to the fifth spot. Railways batter Nuzhat Parween scored 105 runs against Railways to secure the sixth rank.
MP's Anushka Sharma racked up 103 runs against Manipur to make it to the seventh position. Mumbai's Vrushali Bhagat (102), Kerala skipper Sajana S (100), and Maharashtra's TS Hasabnis (100) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.
Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Wickets
Mumbai bowler P Naik scalped five wickets against Arunachal Pradesh to take up the top spot in the wickets standings. Bengal pacer Dhara Gujjar picked up a five-wicket haul against Hyderabad to secure the second rank.
Tripura off-spinner Reshma Nayak bagged four wickets against Mizoram at an average of 2.75 to move up to the third rank. Uttarakhand's left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht racked up four wickets against Chhattisgarh at an average of 3.25.
Saurashtra leggie Neha Chavda (4) and Kerala's Vinaya (4) secured fifth and sixth slots at an average of 5.25 and 5.75 respectively.
Mumbai's Saima Thakor (3), Goa's Shikha Pandey (3), HP's Prachi P Chauhan (3), and Kerala's Mrudhula V S (3) are occupying the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots, averaging 0.66, 1.33, 3.66, and 4 respectively.
