Cricket

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1 (Updated) ft. Sneha Deepthi and P Naik

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 04, 2024 20:37 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024

A total of 17 games were contested on Day 1 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Let's delve into the individual performances to get a comprehensive overview of the opening day’s competition.

Talking about Group A, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Saurashtra and Assam emerged victorious on the first day of the campaign, while Odisha, Chandigarh, TN, and Manipur were on the receiving end.

Turning our attention to Group B, Tripura, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Gujarat secured wins with Pondicherry, Bihar, Vidarbha, and Mizoram suffering defeats. In Group C, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan registered easy wins with J&K, Haryana, and Meghalaya bagging defeats.

In Group D, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, and Hyderabad bagged wins. Mumbai are on top of the table with four points. Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh are in the bottom three spots. In Group E, HP, Andhra, and Kerala are in the top three positions after triumphant performances on Day 1.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024.

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Runs

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1V Sneha DeepthiACA11173-173173129.110224
2Shikha Pandey"}">Shikha PandeyGOACA111541154*-181.1710197
3ShreyGOACA11139-139139100.7210171
4G DivyaKSCA111371137*-10010156
5P N KhemnarMPCA11117-11711713010112
6Nuzhat Parween"}">Nuzhat ParweenRSPB11105-10510570.941090
7Anushka SharmaMPCA11103-103103108.4210111
8Vrushali BhagatMCA11102-102102122.8910110
9Sajana SKCA11100-100100117.6410160
10T S HasabnisMHCA11100-100100102.0410150

Andhra Women's captain and opener Sneha Deepthi smacked a 173-run knock against Sikkim to steamroll the opposition in a one-sided game. She is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 22 fours and four sixes.

Goa skipper Shikha Pandey racked up 154 runs against Meghalaya, batting at no.4. She is currently ranked second in the tally. Her colleague and opener Shreya Parab accumulated 139 runs to propel herself to the third position.

Karnataka no.3 batter G Divya accumulated 137 runs against Vidarbha to climb up to the fourth rank. P N Khemnar, MP batter, amassed a 117-run knock against Manipur to surge up to the fifth spot. Railways batter Nuzhat Parween scored 105 runs against Railways to secure the sixth rank.

MP's Anushka Sharma racked up 103 runs against Manipur to make it to the seventh position. Mumbai's Vrushali Bhagat (102), Kerala skipper Sajana S (100), and Maharashtra's TS Hasabnis (100) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Most Wickets

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsWKTSOvsRunsBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1P NaikMCA1156.45510.75801
2Dhara GujjarCAB11582755.43.379.601
3Reshma NayakTCA11461142.751.83910
4Ekta Bisht"}">Ekta BishtCAU114101343.251.31510
5N ChavdaSCA1149.12145.252.2913.7510
6VinayaKCA1144.52345.754.757.2510
7Saima ThakorMCA1137230.660.281400
8Shikha PandeyGOACA1132431.332400
9Prachi P ChauhanHPCA1136.31133.661.691300
10Mrudhula V SKCA1136123421200

Mumbai bowler P Naik scalped five wickets against Arunachal Pradesh to take up the top spot in the wickets standings. Bengal pacer Dhara Gujjar picked up a five-wicket haul against Hyderabad to secure the second rank.

Tripura off-spinner Reshma Nayak bagged four wickets against Mizoram at an average of 2.75 to move up to the third rank. Uttarakhand's left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht racked up four wickets against Chhattisgarh at an average of 3.25.

Saurashtra leggie Neha Chavda (4) and Kerala's Vinaya (4) secured fifth and sixth slots at an average of 5.25 and 5.75 respectively.

Mumbai's Saima Thakor (3), Goa's Shikha Pandey (3), HP's Prachi P Chauhan (3), and Kerala's Mrudhula V S (3) are occupying the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots, averaging 0.66, 1.33, 3.66, and 4 respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...