Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 26

On Thursday, January 4, Melbourne Renegades squared off with Hobart Hurricanes in the 26th match of the Big Bash League 2023/2024 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

After securing a six-wicket victory against Melbourne Renegades, the Hobart Hurricanes hold onto the fifth position in the BBL|13 standings with six points and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.068. Winning three out of six games, they are eyeing their third consecutive win in the upcoming match against Brisbane Heat.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades, following their recent defeat, now find themselves in the seventh spot. With six losses out of eight games and a negative NRR of 0.532, they face a challenging campaign.

Brisbane Heat remains the frontrunner in the BBL|13 points table, maintaining an undefeated record with five wins in seven games. The Perth Scorchers trail behind at the second position, having been unbeaten in four out of five games, with one match ending without a result.

Here's how the points table stands after Match 26:

Rank Team M W L T N/R NRR PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men 7 5 0 0 2 1.671 12 2 Perth Scorchers Men 5 4 0 0 1 1.87 9 3 Sydney Sixers Men 7 3 2 0 2 0.109 8 4 Melbourne Stars Men 7 4 3 0 0 -1.14 8 5 5Hobart Hurricanes Men 6 3 3 0 0 -0.068 6 6 Sydney Thunder Men 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 3 7 Melbourne Renegades Men 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 3 8 Adelaide Strikers Men 6 1 4 0 1 -0.648 3

Hurricanes soar as Sam Hain's 36-ball fifty secures second consecutive victory

Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bowl first. Tim David opened their bowling attack and bowled a wicket-maiden to dismiss Shaun Marsh for a duck.

However, Quinton de Kock stabilized the innings with his 20 off 22 followed by Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 26 off 24. Both of them were dismissed by the end of the 10th over but Jordan Cox came into the crease and hammered a magnificent 47-run knock. Later, Jonathan Wells finished the innings with a quick-fire knock of 38 from 25 balls to set a modest target of 148 runs.

In reply, the Hurricanes lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay in the hands of Fergus O Neill. However, Sam Hain smashed a 36-ball fifty backed by Corey Anderson’s 41 from 35 deliveries, resulting in a six-wicket win in the 19th over.

