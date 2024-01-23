Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Women vs Railways Women (Updated) ft. Priya Mishra

Vidarbha Women were bundled out for 28 in 22.3 overs against Delhi Women in the first quarter-final of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Priya Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi with impressive figures of four for nine. Delhi chased down the target of 29 in 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Tamil Nadu Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Uttarakhand Women in the second quarter-final. Sarika Koli scored a brilliant 116 off 129 deliveries to help Uttarakhand post a total of 249. In reply, Tamil Nadu could make only 143 for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 106 runs.

Tripura Women elected to bat after winning the toss against Maharashtra but managed to score only 112 before being bowled out in 32.3 overs. Maharashtra didn’t have much trouble chasing the modest target and won the match by eight wickets in 22.2 overs.

Railways elected to bowl against Rajasthan after winning the toss. Rajasthan were bundled out for 64 in 37.4 overs. Railways won the match by nine wickets in 20.1 overs.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 7 7 461 1 242 76.83 112.43 1 2 64 10 2 Pratika DDCA 7 6 349 1 141 69.8 99.43 2 1 38 7 3 Tanisha Singh DDCA 7 6 335 2 107 83.75 106.34 1 3 41 1 4 Punam Raut"}">Punam Raut CAU 7 7 335 1 128* 55.83 91.78 1 2 38 0 5 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 6 6 327 2 101* 81.75 65.79 2 2 37 0 6 Radha Yadav BCA 6 6 309 - 98 51.5 104.39 0 3 33 1 7 Kriti Gupta CSCS 6 6 293 4 90 146.5 87.2 0 3 34 1 8 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 6 6 287 1 173 57.4 113.88 1 1 38 6 9 Amrita Joseph BCA 6 6 287 - 107 47.83 88.03 2 1 27 1 10 Shrey GOACA 6 6 286 1 139 57.2 97.61 1 0 39 2

Shweta Sehrawat is still the leading run-scorer in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. She has amassed 461 runs in seven innings at an average of 76.83 and a strike rate of 112.43.

Pratika remains in second place with 349 runs in six innings at an average of 69.80.

Tanisha Singh has moved to third place from fourth with 335 runs in seven innings at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 106.34.

Punam Raut has slipped to fourth place from third. Raut also has 335 runs to her name in seven innings but at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 91.78.

Chitra Singh Jamwal rounds out the top five with 327 runs in six matches at an average of 81.75.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Priya Mishra DDCA 7 7 23 52.4 175 4 7.6 3.32 13.73 3 0 2 K R Zanzad VCA 9 9 18 80.5 229 5 12.72 2.83 26.94 0 1 3 Vinaya KCA 6 6 17 49.3 182 5 10.7 3.67 17.47 2 1 4 Krishna D Patel GUCA 7 7 17 64.1 199 4 11.7 3.1 22.64 1 0 5 Tarang Jha CAM 7 7 17 61.1 284 4 16.7 4.64 21.58 2 0 6 S B Pokharkar MHCA 7 7 16 47.3 173 5 10.81 3.64 17.81 1 1 7 Asha S CAP 7 7 16 62.1 186 5 11.62 2.99 23.31 1 1 8 Vaishnavi Sharma MPCA 7 5 15 46.1 123 5 8.2 2.66 18.46 0 1 9 Sonam Yadav UPCA 6 6 15 57 113 7 7.53 1.98 22.8 0 1 10 Priya Kumari PCA 6 6 15 37.3 137 5 9.13 3.65 15 2 1

The recent results haven't affected the order of the bowlers with the most wickets this season. Priya Mishra remains on top with 23 wickets in seven matches at an average of 7.60.

K R Zanzad is the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in nine matches. Vinaya, Krishna Patel, and Tarang Jha occupy the next three spots with 17 wickets each.

