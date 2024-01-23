Cricket

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajasthan Women vs Railways Women (Updated) ft. Priya Mishra

Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024

Vidarbha Women were bundled out for 28 in 22.3 overs against Delhi Women in the first quarter-final of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. Priya Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi with impressive figures of four for nine. Delhi chased down the target of 29 in 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Tamil Nadu Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Uttarakhand Women in the second quarter-final. Sarika Koli scored a brilliant 116 off 129 deliveries to help Uttarakhand post a total of 249. In reply, Tamil Nadu could make only 143 for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 106 runs.

Tripura Women elected to bat after winning the toss against Maharashtra but managed to score only 112 before being bowled out in 32.3 overs. Maharashtra didn’t have much trouble chasing the modest target and won the match by eight wickets in 22.2 overs.

Railways elected to bowl against Rajasthan after winning the toss. Rajasthan were bundled out for 64 in 37.4 overs. Railways won the match by nine wickets in 20.1 overs.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta SehrawatDDCA77461124276.83112.43126410
2PratikaDDCA76349114169.899.4321387
3Tanisha SinghDDCA76335210783.75106.3413411
4Punam Raut"}">Punam RautCAU773351128*55.8391.7812380
5Chitra Singh JamwalJKCA663272101*81.7565.7922370
6Radha YadavBCA66309-9851.5104.3903331
7Kriti GuptaCSCS66293490146.587.203341
8V Sneha DeepthiACA66287117357.4113.8811386
9Amrita JosephBCA66287-10747.8388.0321271
10ShreyGOACA66286113957.297.6110392

Shweta Sehrawat is still the leading run-scorer in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024. She has amassed 461 runs in seven innings at an average of 76.83 and a strike rate of 112.43.

Pratika remains in second place with 349 runs in six innings at an average of 69.80.

Tanisha Singh has moved to third place from fourth with 335 runs in seven innings at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 106.34.

Punam Raut has slipped to fourth place from third. Raut also has 335 runs to her name in seven innings but at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 91.78.

Chitra Singh Jamwal rounds out the top five with 327 runs in six matches at an average of 81.75.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsWKTSOvsRunsBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Priya MishraDDCA772352.417547.63.3213.7330
2K R ZanzadVCA991880.5229512.722.8326.9401
3VinayaKCA661749.3182510.73.6717.4721
4Krishna D PatelGUCA771764.1199411.73.122.6410
5Tarang JhaCAM771761.1284416.74.6421.5820
6S B PokharkarMHCA771647.3173510.813.6417.8111
7Asha SCAP771662.1186511.622.9923.3111
8Vaishnavi SharmaMPCA751546.112358.22.6618.4601
9Sonam YadavUPCA66155711377.531.9822.801
10Priya KumariPCA661537.313759.133.651521

The recent results haven't affected the order of the bowlers with the most wickets this season. Priya Mishra remains on top with 23 wickets in seven matches at an average of 7.60.

K R Zanzad is the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in nine matches. Vinaya, Krishna Patel, and Tarang Jha occupy the next three spots with 17 wickets each.

