Vidarbha took on Himachal Pradesh in the first pre-quarter-final of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024 on Saturday, January 20, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field in this match.

Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for 76 runs in 31.2 overs and only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Nancy A Sharma was the highest scorer with 33 runs off 87 deliveries.

K R Zanzad was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha and took five wickets for 19 runs in 10 overs. Saloni Rajput picked two wickets, while Mansi Borikar and Kanchan Nagwani took one wicket each.

Vidarbha chased down the 77-run target in just 16 overs with eight wickets in hand. DD Kasat scored 30 runs off 17 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. Yamuna V Rana was the pick of the bowlers for Himachal Pradesh and took two wickets for 12 runs in five overs.

Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai in the second pre-quarter-final. Tamil Nadu could make only 109 runs in 45.1 overs. Niranjana Nagarajan was the highest scorer for Tamil Nadu and made 36 runs off 72 deliveries. Janhvi was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 23 runs, while Sayali Satghare picked three wickets.

Mumbai struggled right from the first over and could make only 85 runs before getting dismissed in 37.1 overs. Tamil Nadu won the match by 24 runs and qualified for the quarter-final.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 6 6 454 1 242 90.8 116.11 1 2 63 10 2 Pratika DDCA 6 5 334 - 141 66.8 103.4 2 1 35 7 3 Punam Raut"}">Punam Raut CAU 6 6 334 1 128* 66.8 94.08 1 2 38 0 4 Tanisha Singh DDCA 6 5 331 1 107 82.75 107.81 1 3 40 1 5 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 6 6 327 2 101* 81.75 65.79 2 2 37 0 6 Radha Yadav BCA 6 6 309 - 98 51.5 104.39 0 3 33 1 7 Kriti Gupta CSCS 6 6 293 4 90 146.5 87.2 0 3 34 1 8 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 6 6 287 1 173 57.4 113.88 1 1 38 6 9 Amrita Joseph BCA 6 6 287 - 107 47.83 88.03 2 1 27 1 10 Shrey GOACA 6 6 286 1 139 57.2 97.61 1 0 39 2

Shweta Sehrawat is still the leading run-scorer this season and has made 454 runs at a strike rate of 116.11 in six matches.

Pratika and Punam Raut are in the next two places on this list. They have scored 334 runs each at a strike rate of 103.40 and 94.08, respectively.

Tanisha Singh and Chitra Singh Jamwal are the fourth and fifth-highest run-scorers, respectively. Tanisha has 331 runs to her name, while Chitra has made 327 runs.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Priya Mishra DDCA 6 6 19 49.1 166 4 8.73 3.37 15.52 2 0 2 K R Zanzad VCA 8 8 18 75.5 216 5 12 2.84 25.27 0 1 3 Vinaya KCA 6 6 17 49.3 182 5 10.7 3.67 17.47 2 1 4 Krishna D Patel GUCA 7 7 17 64.1 199 4 11.7 3.1 22.64 1 0 5 Tarang Jha CAM 7 7 17 61.1 284 4 16.7 4.64 21.58 2 0 6 Asha S CAP 7 7 16 62.1 186 5 11.62 2.99 23.31 1 1 7 Vaishnavi Sharma MPCA 7 5 15 46.1 123 5 8.2 2.66 18.46 0 1 8 Sonam Yadav UPCA 6 6 15 57 113 7 7.53 1.98 22.8 0 1 9 Priya Kumari PCA 6 6 15 37.3 137 5 9.13 3.65 15 2 1 10 Ss Kalal RCA 6 6 14 57 135 4 9.64 2.36 24.42 1 0

Priya Mishra is still at the top of the list and has taken 19 wickets in six matches at an average of 8.73.

K R Zanzad took a fifer in her recent outing and has jumped to second position. She has taken 18 wickets. Vinaya, Krishna D Patel, and Tarang Jha have taken 17 wickets each and are in the next three places.

