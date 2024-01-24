Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Uttarakhand vs Maharashtra (Updated) ft. Tejal Hasabnis and Mansi Joshi

Delhi faced Railways in the first semifinal of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, at the Vadodara Cricket Academy Ground.

Delhi won the toss and elected to field. Railways scored 236-5 n 50 overs. Mona played an unbeaten knock of 96 off 114 and was the highest scorer. Parunika Sisodia was the pick of the Delhi bowlers with 2-39 in 10 overs.

Delhi lost their first wicket for six. Pratika and Priya Punia added 83 for the second wicket. Pratika made 62 off 96 and was the highest scorer. Ayushi Soni scored 42 off 41 and remained unbeaten. Railways won by eight runs to reacah the final. Mona was the Player of the Match.

In the second semifinal between Uttarakhand and Maharashtra at the Infipro Sports Club Ground, Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bowl. Uttarakhand scored 201-7 in 50 overs. Punam Raut and Kanchan Parihar scored half-centuries, with Parihar emerging as the highest scorer, with 60 off 79.

Maharashtra lost their first three wickets for 30. Tejal Hasabnis played the role of a lone warrior with 105 off 142. Maharashtra were bundled out for 193 in 49.5 overs to fall narrowly short. Mansi Joshi was the most successful Uttarakhand bowler with 5-40 in 8.5 overs.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 8 8 462 1 242 66 110.79 1 2 64 10 2 Pratika DDCA 8 7 411 1 141 68.5 91.94 2 2 45 9 3 Punam Raut CAU 8 8 386 1 128* 55.14 82.83 1 3 42 0 4 T S Hasabnis MHCA 8 8 362 1 105 51.71 78.86 2 2 51 1 5 Tanisha Singh DDCA 8 7 359 2 107 71.8 104.97 1 3 43 1 6 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 6 6 327 2 101* 81.75 65.79 2 2 37 0 7 Mona RSPB 9 6 317 2 96* 79.25 89.04 0 3 33 2 8 Radha Yadav BCA 6 6 309 - 98 51.5 104.39 0 3 33 1 9 Sarika Koli CAU 7 7 299 - 116 42.71 75.88 1 1 31 0 10 Kriti Gupta CSCS 6 6 293 4 90 146.5 87.2 0 3 34 1

Shweta Sehrawat and Pratika remain in the top-two of the runs list with over 400 runs.

Punam Raut has moved to third from fourth with 386 runs in eight games at an average of 55.14. Tejal Hasabnis has jumped to fourth with 362 runs in eight games at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 78.86.

Tanisha Singh has slipped to fifth from third with 359 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 104.97.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Priya Mishra DDCA 8 8 23 58.4 227 4 9.86 3.86 15.3 3 0 2 S B Pokharkar MHCA 8 8 18 57.3 211 5 11.72 3.66 19.16 1 1 3 K R Zanzad VCA 9 9 18 80.5 229 5 12.72 2.83 26.94 0 1 4 Vinaya KCA 6 6 17 49.3 182 5 10.7 3.67 17.47 2 1 5 Krishna D Patel GUCA 7 7 17 64.1 199 4 11.7 3.1 22.64 1 0 6 Tarang Jha CAM 7 7 17 61.1 284 4 16.7 4.64 21.58 2 0 7 Asha S CAP 7 7 16 62.1 186 5 11.62 2.99 23.31 1 1 8 Vaishnavi Sharma MPCA 7 5 15 46.1 123 5 8.2 2.66 18.46 0 1 9 Sonam Yadav UPCA 6 6 15 57 113 7 7.53 1.98 22.8 0 1 10 Priya Kumari PCA 6 6 15 37.3 137 5 9.13 3.65 15 2 1

Priya Mishra remains top with 23 wickets in eight Senior Women's games at an average of 9.86. S B Pokharkar has moved to second from sixth with 18 wickets in eight games.

K R Zanzad, Vinaya and Krishna D Patel have slipped one place each. Zanzad has 18 wickets, while Vinaya and Patel have 17 each. Mansi Joshi, who picked a fifer against Maharashtra moved to 16th with 14 wickets in eight games.

