A total of 17 games were played on Day 5 of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023, resulting in some thrilling outcomes and results. Let’s delve into the details of the updated standings for all five different groups.

Punjab dominate Group A

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Group A Points Table

In Group A, Punjab bagged five consecutive wins to top the standings with 20 points and a net run rate of 2.608. Railways and Haryana secured three wins apiece to secure the second and third spots, respectively.

Assam and Jharkhand bagged two wins each, with Tripura and Bihar racking up one win apiece. Sikkim, unfortunately, lost all five matches and were eliminated from the competition with a wooden spoon.

Bengal top the standings in Group B

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Group B Points Table

Moving to Group B, Bengal are topping the charts with five successive victories, bagging 20 points at a net run rate of 2.680. Karnataka secured four wins, with UP and Tamil Nadu securing three wins each.

Chandigarh and Saurashtra won two games each, with Puducherry picking up one victory. Regrettably, Meghalaya are yet to win a game after playing five games.

Baroda bag 16 points to top the charts in Group C

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Group C Points Table

Delving into the details of Group C, Baroda and Mumbai bagged the top two positions in the standings, picking up 16 points each. Unfortunately, Mizoram was disqualified from the campaign without bagging a win.

In this group, Delhi bagged three wins with Maharashtra securing two wins. Vidarbha and Gujarat registered one win apiece to hold on to fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Kerala display sheer dominance in Group D

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Group D Points Table

Shifting our focus to Group D, Kerala are the table-toppers with 16 points from four games at a net run rate of 1.736. Uttarakhand, HP, and Rajasthan secured three wins apiece to bag the next three spots.

Goa and Chhattisgarh could grab only one win each after playing four games each. Manipur are carrying the wooden spoon after playing five games and going winless.

Group E topped by Madhya Pradesh

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Group E Points Table

In Group E, MP are dominating the standings with five back-to-back victories. Andhra secured three wins to bag the second position.

Odisha, Hyderabad, and Nagaland bagged two wins each. J&K could hold onto one win only, with Arunachal Pradesh not winning a game.