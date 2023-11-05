Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 8 (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues and Bhogi Sharvani

The pre-quarterfinal games of the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 took place in Raipur on November 3.

Karnataka lost to Uttarakhand, whereas Mumbai emerged victorious over Andhra. Both teams have qualified for the next stage which will be played on November 5.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters (PC: BCCI)

Mumbai captain Jemimah Rodrigues tops the batting charts with a whopping 349 runs. She smashed a quickfire century against Andhra (112* off 66) and topped the charts with 51 boundaries and two sixes.

Madhya Pradesh opener PN Khemkar is second with 289 runs in six games, which have come at an average of 147.44 with 34 boundaries and nine sixes. Meanwhile, Vidarbha batter Disha Kasat has scored 263 runs in six games and is in third place.

Veteran Bengal all-rounder Deepti Sharma is fourth in the batting charts with 258 runs in seven gaesm. Meanwhile, another India opener, Punam Raut, finds herself in fifth position in the points table, having scored 257 runs in seven games.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top wicket-takers (PC: BCCI)

Veteran bowler Bhogi Sharvani is atop the bowling charts with 15 wickets in six games so far, including two four-wicket hauls as well. Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque maintained her place in second with 15 wickets in seven games.

Meanwhile, Jintimani Kalita and Sonam Yadav are third and fourth respectively in the bowling charts with 15 and 13 wickets in 7 games apiece. Notably, the former has two four-fers to her name as well.

The fifth place has been taken by none other than the talented young pacer Kashvee Gautam, who has 12 wickets in seven games so far which have come at an impressive average of 4.14.