Shadab Khan returns as Pakistan announce 16-member squad for 3-match ODI series against West Indies

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for their three-ODI series against the West Indies at home. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host all three games, which are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League for the 50-over edition next year.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the team, while Shadab Khan, who missed the white ball series against Australia, has returned as the vice-captain. With the series set to take place without bio-bubbles, the selectors have trimmed the 21-man squad to 16. Those omitted are Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Saud Shakeel, and Usman Qadir. Shakeel missed out, as he will undergo surgery for sinusitis.

Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim believes the squad picked has the best chance of attaining points for the 2023 World Cup qualification. He trusts the players to build on the team's ODI series victory against Australia. Wasim said, as quoted by pcb.com.pk:

"As the ODIs against the West Indies are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, we have decided to give best chance to our side to collect maximum points and strengthen our chances of progressing directly for the pinnacle 50-over tournament. We have retained the same core of players, so they further establish themselves in the format."

He continued:

"I hope this bunch will continue the form they gained from the Australia series. Also, and taking into consideration that there will be no Managed Event Environment and the players can be called at a short notice, we have reduced the squad size to 16 players."

Wasim addressed the selection decisions, revealing that the likes of Usman Qadir, Asif Ali and Haider Ali remain in the management's plans for the T20 World Cup later this year. He added:

"For the Australia ODIs, we had also announced backup players as cover to those players who were carrying injuries. Players such as Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir. However, Usman along with Asif Ali and Haider Ali remain in our plans for the shortest format, as we have a series of T20I lined up this year, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022."

Pakistan enjoyed a memorable series win against Australia at home, thanks to Babar Azam's prolific form. The right-hander earned the 'Player of the Series' award, scoring 276 runs in three ODIs at an average of 138. However, Pakistan lost the Test series and the solitary T20I.

Pakistan squad for three-game ODI series against West Indies

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim (Jr.), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

