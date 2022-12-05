Shafali Verma to lead India Women’s team during U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa

Dashing young batter Shafali Verma will lead India’s Women during the 2023 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be held from January 14 to 29, 2023.

While Shafali has been named captain, Shweta Sehrawat will be her deputy and Richa Ghosh has been picked as one of the keeper-batters. Shafali,18, has already represented the senior India Women’s team in 46 T20Is, scoring 1091 runs at an average of 24.24 and a strike rate of 134.52.

The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams. India have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE, and Scotland. The top three sides from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be divided into two groups of six.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen NEWS : India U19 Women's squad for ICC World Cup and SA series announced.



bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: India U19 Women's squad for ICC World Cup and SA series announced.

The top two teams from each group will then make it to the semi-finals. Both the knockout clashes will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final of the World Cup will be held at the same venue on January 29.

India U19 Women’s team for ICC Under 19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s also announced

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also announced the U19 squad for the five T20Is against South Africa, which will be played from December 27, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen NEWS : India Under-19 Women's team set to play a five-match bilateral T20 series against South Africa Under-19.

All the matches in the series will be played at Tuks Oval in Pretoria.

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

