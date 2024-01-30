Shamar Joseph to miss ILT20 due to toe injury

West Indies' newest pace sensation Shamar Joseph is set to miss the International League T20.

He will reportedly head home directly to recuperate from the toe injury suffered during the second Test win against Australia in Brisbane. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 24-year-old's injury was deemed too serious to persist with for a stint with the Dubai Capitals.

Joseph, who had featured in only five first-class games before making his maiden Test appearance in Adelaide, was set to travel from Australia to the UAE. The Guyanese was to link up with the David Warner-led Dubai Capitals. However, a spokesperson of West Indies Cricket confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that Joseph will fly home to rest his right foot.

The youngster made the cricketing fraternity take notice, grabbing a fifer in Adelaide, albeit in a losing cause. However, he grabbed a staggering seven wickets in the fourth innings in Brisbane to complete a sensational turnaround, leading the tourists to an eight-run victory.

It was West Indies' first Test win over Australia since 2003 and the first time Down Under since 1997.

"Right balance is key" - Kraigg Brathwaite on Shamar Joseph potentially taking franchise cricket route

Kraigg Brathwaite

With the young pacer likely to attract deals from T20 franchises, West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite reckons players must learn to balance everything well. The right-hander cited Alzarri Joseph's example:

"It is a balance. Look at Alzarri Joseph, he’s in the IPL and he has a lot of heart for Test cricket. He wants to be here. Today he was tired and he still came in those last two overs at the tail. Once you have the love for this game and this hard Test cricket, the right balance is key.

"I do believe we should be playing more Test cricket more consistently. Our next Test series is July 10, which is a long while away. So I believe we have talent and it shows the world that we are going to be competitive and win Test matches. But we need more cricket, and that’s my cry."

The right-arm seamer has already landed a deal with the Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 9.

