Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Queensland vs New South Wales (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Chris Tremain

South Australia faced Tasmania in the 28th match of the Sheffield Shield, 2023-24. South Australia won the game by 134 runs. Nathan McSweeney scored a century in the first innings for South Australia to win the Player of the Match award.

In the 29th match, Western Australia defeated Victoria by 138 runs. Cameron Gannon, who took 5/42 in the first innings and 1/47 in the second innings for Western Australia, was the highest wicket-taker in the game, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

New South Wales won the 30th match against Queensland. They won the game by a comfortable margin of five wickets. Oliver Davies scored a total of 155 runs for New South Wales in this game, which included a scintillating 131 off 147 deliveries, and clinched the Player of the Match award.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BJ Webster (TAS) 10 17 3 914 167* 65.28 1590 57.48 3 6 - 109 10 2 CT Bancroft (WA) 10 17 1 778 122 48.62 1997 38.95 3 4 1 69 2 3 NA McSweeney (SOA) 10 20 1 762 117 40.1 1861 40.94 3 3 2 73 7 4 O Davies (NSW) 7 12 2 670 131 67 827 81.01 3 3 - 85 5 5 SM Whiteman (WA) 10 17 - 658 188 38.7 1369 48.06 2 2 - 90 2 6 CA Wakim (TAS) 10 19 - 635 148 33.42 1165 54.5 2 2 1 96 0 7 BAD Manenti (SOA) 10 19 3 609 86 38.06 790 77.08 - 5 1 71 10 8 PSP Handscomb (VIC) 10 18 - 593 114 32.94 1325 44.75 1 4 2 54 2 9 J Clayton (QLD) 10 19 2 555 109 32.64 1328 41.79 2 3 3 63 2 10 JC Silk (TAS) 10 19 3 554 181 34.62 1114 49.73 1 3 3 68 1

Leading the charge is Tasmanian batter Beau Webster, who amassed 914 runs, including a best score of 167 not out. Webster's average of 65.28 and blistering strike rate of 57.48 have everyone in awe of his batting ability.

Hot on Webster's heels is Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft, whose gritty 778 runs at an average of 48.62 have been a cornerstone of his team's success.

South Australia's Nathan McSweeney sees himself occupying the third spot this season, amassing 762 runs at an average of 40.1.

New South Wales’ Oliver Davies and Western Australia's Sam Whiteman have both breached the 650-run mark, with their respective tallies of 670 and 658 runs rounding off the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Other prominent run-scorers of the tournament include Charlie Wakim (635 runs), Ben Manenti (609 runs), Peter Handscomb (593 runs), Jack Clayton (555 runs), and Jordan Silk (554 runs).

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CP Tremain (NSW) 10 18 1912 318.4 82 795 50 6/20 15.9 2.49 38.24 3 3 2 N McAndrew (SOA) 9 17 1902 317 78 892 48 6/41 18.58 2.81 39.62 1 4 3 F O'Neill (VIC) 9 17 1752 292 94 690 40 5/28 17.25 2.36 43.8 1 3 4 GT Bell (TAS) 8 14 1496 249.2 58 729 39 6/39 18.69 2.92 38.35 3 2 5 CJ Rocchiccioli (WA) 10 19 2376 396 90 1167 39 4/54 29.92 2.94 60.92 4 - 6 JS Paris (WA) 7 13 1256 209.2 62 521 37 6/74 14.08 2.48 33.94 1 2 7 MT Steketee (QLD) 9 16 1527 254.3 63 878 35 4/42 25.08 3.44 43.62 3 - 8 SM Boland (VIC) 6 11 1370 228.2 71 521 34 5/41 15.32 2.28 40.29 4 1 9 B Doggett (SOA) 6 12 1124 187.2 37 701 32 4/36 21.9 3.74 35.12 3 - 10 GS Sandhu (QLD) 9 16 1792 298.4 67 805 31 5/77 25.96 2.69 57.8 1 1

New South Wales' Chris Tremain is atop the most wickets chart; his impressive performances have earned him a staggering 50 wickets at an impressive average of 15.9.

Occupying the second spot is South Australia's Nathan McAndrew, who has been a force to be reckoned with, claiming 48 wickets at an average of 18.58.

Victoria's Fergus O’Neill has picked up 40 wickets at a miserly average of 17.25 and is in the third spot.

Tasmania’s Gabe Bell has been a revelation, capturing 39 wickets at an average of 18.69, while Western Australia's Corey Rocchiccioli has been a consistent threat, claiming 39 wickets too, occupying the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The list of standout performers extends further, with the likes of Western Australia's Joel Paris (37 wickets), Queensland's Mark Steketee (35 wickets), Scott Boland (34 wickets), Brendan Dogget (32 wickets), and Queensland's Gurinder Sandhu (31 wickets) making invaluable contributions to their respective teams' campaigns.

