Sheffield Shield 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Australia vs Western Australia, Match 9

Western Australia are leading the Sheffield Shield 2023 points table on Sunday (October 29) with 17.18 points, having secured two wins and endured one draw. Following closely behind are South Australia, with 11.44 points. Tasmania hold the third position with 10.96 points whereas Queensland occupy the fourth spot with 9.53 points.

Victoria find themselves in the fifth position with 8.69 points. At the bottom of the table are New South Wales, yet to secure a win, having earned 5.79 points with one draw and two losses.

Tasmania stage thrilling 3-wicket victory

Tasmania secured a hard-fought victory against Queensland on Sunday in a closely contested match.

In the first innings, Queensland posted 379 runs, led by Joe Burns' century (133). In response, Tasmania struggled and were bowled out for 150. Gurinder Sandhu and Mark Steketee took crucial wickets for Queensland.

Queensland declared their second innings at 202/6, setting Tasmania a target of 431 runs. In the final innings, Tasmania's batters displayed great resilience, with Mathew Wade (105) and Beau Webster (70) contributing significantly. They reached the target, scoring 432/7, securing a three-wicket win on the final day of the match.

Victoria's dominant performance secures a 205-run victory

Victoria posted 196 runs in the first innings against New South Wales, led by Travis Dean and Peter Handscomb. New South Wales struggled, managing only 102 runs, with Fergus O'Neill's exceptional bowling yielding four wickets.

In the second innings, Victoria made 284 runs, largely thanks to Handscomb, Dean, and Fergus O’Neil. Chris Tremain took four wickets for New South Wales.

Despite Jason Sangha's spirited 78, New South Wales could only muster 173 runs. Victoria triumphed convincingly, winning by a substantial 205-run margin, underlining their dominance in the match.

Western Australia dominate South Australia in an impressive win

Western Australia posted 241 in the first innings against South Australia, led by Cameron Bancroft (57) and Hilton Cartwright (56). Wes Agar impressed South Australia with his six-wicket haul. In response, South Australia managed 264 runs, anchored by Ben Manenti's stellar 86. Joel Paris was the standout bowler for Western Australia, picking up six wickets.

In the second innings, Western Australia declared at 377/8, with Cameron Bancroft (100) and Aaron Hardie (99) contributing significantly. South Australia struggled in their chase, ultimately bowled out for 154. Joel Paris starred once again with a 5-fer.

Thus, a remarkable victory was secured for Western Australia by 200 runs, thanks to excellent performances from both their batters and bowlers.