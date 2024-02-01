Shoaib Malik set to rejoin Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 following brief absence from proceedings  - Reports  

Fortune Barishal all-rounder Shoaib Malik will be available for selection from February 2 onwards ahead of the latter stages of the Sylhet leg in the ongoing 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo.

The 41-year-old veteran had caused a major stir by leaving the tournament midway, which came after his forgettable display against Khulna Tigers, where he bowled three no-balls in a single over.

Bowling the fourth over of the innings, the Pakistani all-rounder conceded 18 runs, courtesy of the no-balls and the subsequent free hits. Fortune Barishal ultimately lost the contest as the opposition chased down the 188-run target with two overs and eight wickets to spare.

While the all-rounder was part of Fortune Barishal's next encounter, there was an uproar over match-fixing allegations surrounding his no-ball mishap against Khulna Tigers.

Reports initially suggested that the player's contract with the franchise was terminated. However, the franchise owner Mizanur Rahman cleared the air through a message on social media, where he refuted allegations of spot-fixing against the player.

“I deeply regret the rumor regarding Shoaib Malik. He is a great player. He gave us his best. So we should not make a ruckus about it. We lost two consecutive matches so we should focus on the upcoming matches and hopefully, we will turn around. Thank you for being around Fortune Barishal," Mizanur Rahman said recently

Shoaib Malik also proceeded to release a statement to clear the air regarding his abrupt departure from the 2024 BPL.

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," the player had tweeted

The Fortune Barishal had already signed Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad as a replacement for Shoaib Malik. The former has been part of the team's last set of matches, even scoring a match-winning fifty in their recent win over the Sylhet Strikers.

Shoaib Malik has played three matches in the 2024 BPL so far

Malik, whose last competitive appearance before the BPL came in Pakistan's National T20 Cup, began his season with the Fortune Barishal with an unbeaten 17 and a wicket against the Rangpur Riders.

He had scored five runs with the bat before his infamous bowling performance in the second contest against the Khulna Tigers. His last appearance before exiting came against the Comilla Victorians, where he scored seven runs.

Fortune Barishal's next contest is scheduled for February 3 against the Khulna Tigers. The franchise is currently placed fifth on the points table, with two wins out of five matches so far.

