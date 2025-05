Shri Kiran More Premier League T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Shri Kiran More Premier League T20 Tournament 2025 kicked off on May 21, in Vadodara. The venues for the tournament are BCA Stadium, GSFC Cricket Ground, Motibaug Cricket Ground and Reliance Cricket Stadium.

So far, only this month's schedule has been announced by the organizers. A total of 20 teams are taking part in the competition, namely, Reliance, Motibaug Cricket Club, Bal Bhavan, Divine Sports & Cultural Academy, MS University, Akota Cricket Club, BSC, Veteran Cricketers Association, Vadodara Cricket Academy, Shreyas Academy, AGSC, KMCA, SGSA, Hindu Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MPCG, Darshanam Sports Education Academy, Combined District - 1, Combined District - 2 and YSC.

In the last edition, which took place in 2023, Reliance emerged as the winners by beating KMCA in the final. Several top cricketers from the state, like Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Bhargav Bhatt and Atit Sheth, will take part in the tournament.

Shri Kiran More Premier League T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 21

Match 1 - Reliance vs. Motibaug Cricket Club, BCA Stadium, 9am

Match 2 - Bal Bhavan vs. Divine Sports & Cultural Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 3 - MS University vs. Akota Cricket Club, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 4 - B.S.C. vs. Veteran Cricketers Association, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 9am

Match 5 - Vadodara Cricket Academy vs. Shreyas Academy, BCA Stadium, 1pm

Match 6 - A.G.S.C. vs. K.M.C.A., GSFC Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 7 - S.G.S.A. vs. Hindu Gymkhana, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 8 - Islam Gymkhana vs. M.P.C.G, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 1pm

Thursday, May 22

Match 9 - Darshanam Sports Education Academy vs Reliance, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 9am

Match 10 - A.G.S.C. vs Divine Sports & Cultural Academy, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 11 - B.S.C vs Islam Gymkhana, BCA Stadium, 9am

Match 12 - Combined District - 1 vs S.G.S.A, GSFC Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 13 - Motibaug Cricket Club vs Vadodara Cricket Academy, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 1pm

Match 14 - Hindu Gymkhana vs Akota Cricket Club, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 1pm

Match 15 - Combined District - 2 vs K.M.C.A, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 16 - Y.S.C vs Veteran Cricketers Association, BCA Stadium, 1pm

Saturday, May 24

Match 17 - MS University vs Combined District-1, BCA Stadium, 9am

Match 18 - Darshanam Sports Education Academy vs. Vadodara Cricket Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 19 - A.G.S.C. vs. Combined District - 2, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 9am

Match 20 - Y.S.C vs. Islam Gymkhana, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 21 - Akota Cricket Club vs. S.G.S.A, BCA Stadium, 1pm

Match 22 - B.S.C vs. M.P.C.G, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 23 - Bal Bhavan vs. K.M.C.A, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 1pm

Match 24 - Motibaug Cricket Club vs. Shreyas Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, 1pm

Sunday, May 25

Match 25 - Combined District - 2 vs. Bal Bhavan, BCA Stadium, 9am

Match 26 - Motibaug Cricket Club vs. Darshanam Sports Education Academy, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 27 - MS University vs Hindu Gymkhana, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 9am

Match 28 - M.P.C.G vs Y.S.C, GSFC Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 29 - Shreyas Academy vs Reliance, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 30 - Divine Sports & Cultural Academy vs K.M.C.A, BCA Stadium, 1pm

Match 31 - Akota Cricket Club vs Combined District -1, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 1pm

Tuesday, May 27

Match 32 - A.G.S.C. vs Bal Bhavan, Reliance Cricket Stadium, 9am

Match 33 - M.P.C.G vs Veteran Cricketers Association, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 34 - Reliance vs Vadodara Cricket Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, 9am

Match 35 - Hindu Gymkhana vs Combined District -1, BCA Stadium, 9am

Match 36 - MS University vs S.G.S.A, BCA Stadium, GSFC Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 37 - Motibaug Cricket Club vs Vadodara Cricket Academy, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Match 38 - B.S.C vs Y.S.C, Motibaug Cricket Ground, 1pm

Shri Kiran More Premier League T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The tournament will not be available to live-stream for the cricket fans across India.

Shri Kiran More Premier League T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Vadodara Cricket Academy

Aayush, Angad Rawal, Arnav Kambli, Chirag Wagh, Dax B, Devesh Bhardwaj, Dhruv Patel, Digvijay Maurya, Harun Shaikh, Jiral, Ketul Patel, Keyur Kale, Mangukiya Bhadresh, Mit Mangukiya, Prince Donga, Ramesh K, Ravirajsinh Parmar, Shivam Bhardwaj, Vishwash.

Reliance

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Anant Bharwad, Baba Khan, Jyotsnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Mahen Solanki, Mohit Mongia, Ninad Rathwa, Pradeep Yadav, Priyanshu Moliya, Safvan Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Vishal Yadav, Vishnu Solanki.

Darshanam Sports Education Academy

Aalap Patel, Ajay Vanzara, Akhil Kumar, Arya M Patel, Athrav A Joshi, Bhanu Pania, Dev M Suthar, Harsh Upadhyay, Het Patel, Jainil M Bhatt, Kartik, Kavya, Kedar Devdhar, Kirtan Patel, Narayan Kartikey, Pavan Patel, Ram Bharwad, Ravi Ram, Shivam Dube, Shlok Mehta.

Shreyas Academy

Aaditya Bharat Rajput, Chandan Pandey, Dev Gadhvi, Dhavalsinh Chauhan, Dhruva Bhatti, Harsh S Limbachiya, Henil Patel, Hrushikesh Rakhe, Jay Chavda, Kevin Vaghela, Mahimna Bhatt, Mantra Bankim Shaiv, Mihir Maurya, Nikhil Solanki, Paramveer Ghelani, Pranjal Kotwani, Rajvirsinh Jadav, Yash Patanwadia, Yug Patel.

Motibaug Cricket Club

Abhishek Pal, Abhishek Singh, Arjun, Bhargav Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Kashyap K Joshi, Lakshyajitsinh Padiyar, Mahesh Pithiya, Manav K Parmar, Nitya J Pandya, Raj Limbani, Shivendra Rajeshirke, Soeb Sopariya, Sukirt Pandey, Vasu S. Kalathiya, And Yugandhar Gangapure.

K.M.C.A

Aman Khandelwal, Anadi Pratap Singh, Ansh D Patel, Atharwa Kulwal, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Harsh K Bhanushali, Harshit Maurya, Ishan Agrawal, Jay Abhale, Kevin Mehta, Keyur Solanki, Manan Solanki, Manav Bedekar, Prasoon Jangid, Shlok Desai, Shyam Jounjat, Tejsinh Mane.

Bal Bhavan

Aadhar Shrivastava, Abhisek D, Abhishek Baria, Aditya Yadav, Anurag Chavan, Anurag Sanjay Chavan, Harsh Panchal, Hemil Anilkumar Shah, Indrajit, Jaydeep Rathod, Jigar Sinh Parmar, Karan Raval, Krunal Sharma, Manan Solanki, Panchal Utsav Pravinbhai, Pratik Kamani, Rakshit Vadher, Rudraksh Yadav, Shah Hemil A, Shashank Bharti Kumar Bhatnagar, Shlok Goswami, Vaghasiya Hitvanshu, Yog Patel.

Combined District -2

A.S.Andhi, Bhargav Patel, Chintal Gandhi, Dev Parmar, Harsh Katarmal, Rajkumar Patel, Rang Desai, Sahejadkhan Y. Pathan, Sumitsingh Dhoni, Tirth Prajapati, Vrund Rabari, Yug Prajapati.

Divine Sports & Cultural Academy

Amit S. Bhandari, Deepak Yadav, Harsh Sandilea, Harshit Yadav, Het Thakkar, Irfan Shaikh, Jay J Patel, Manav Awasthi, Om Dubey, Patel Dhrupal, Prakash Desai R, Prince N Prajapati, Prithvi K. Nepali, Pruthviraj Varnamiya, Rachesh Kessur, Rupin Patidar, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Subhash Kushwaha, Vidhan G Tiwari, Vijay Narayan Halai.

A.G.S.C.

Aayush Rai, Ansh Patel, Chirag Surve, Dhruv Dholu, Dilpreet Singh B, Jatin Rana Chaudhar, Kj, Krishna A Joshi, Maharshi Vasitha, Manan D Katariya, Navdeep Singh, Onkar Verma, Pravesh Tiwari, Ridhay C Patel, Rishi Akash Thakkar, Saffan Kureshi, Saurav B Parmar, Shubham Pandya, Vaibhav Rai, Vikram Sharma.

Veteran Cricketers Association

Aditya Menon, Ashutosh Das, Bhavishya, Chirayu Yadav, Chitrarth Bhupeshbhai Panchal, Dev Patel, Harrsh, Harshil Arya, Jay Dubedi, Kartik, Kathan Jigneshbhai Dave, Kirtan Dharmesh Thakor, Luv Mathukiya, Mitanshu Sinha, Mohammad Amin Rafik Patel, Naved A Khan, Paras Kotwal, Parth Kapadia, Pranay Dwivedi, Purvit Swarnkar, Tufel Jilani, Vishal Solanki, Yashvardhan Singh.

Islam Gymkhana

Abhay J Chavda, Akbar Husain, Arman Khan Ghori, Dhananjay Gohel, Het Patel, Krunal Prajapati, Mayur Chetariya, Mohammad Waris, Moin A Pathan, Popat Solanki, Ronak Shah, Samarth Mahajan, Shaikh Shahir, Vartik Joshi, Vithalani Dhruv L., Vraj Mehta.

Y.S.C

Abhishek Swaminathan, Akshay More, Aryan Chavda, Deep Kheni, Deep Patel, Harsh Ghalimatte, Keshav Warke, Lakshit Toksiya, Mayank Singh, Mishal Singh, Parikshit Patidar, Parth Kohli, Piyush Yadav, Shahil Patel, Shailerndra Yadav, Shivang Sane, Vivek Pratapsingh, And Yatharth Ghunchala.

M.P.C.G

Bhavin S Vasava, Biraj B Patel, Devarsh Pandya, Devsinh Rathod, Harsh, Harsh Arjun, Harshwardhan Shinde, Karan Patel, Mohammad.Aftab, Mukul Chahal, Nishit Gangdev, Pahal Agrawal, Parth Desai, Sachin Yadav, Sandeep Singh Rajput, Sarang Bhatt.

B.S.C

Abdullah Fansiwala, Abhishek Rai, Ahmedraza Marothi, Farhan Khan, Hemraj Rana, Het G Patel, Jaypal Chad, Jyot Patel, Kapil Sharma, Kuldeep L Chaudhari, Mahaveersinh, Mihir Patel, Patel Kush, Sameer Pathan, Shehbaj Natha, Stallon Kalyani, Umer Dhobi.

S.G.S.A

Abhishek Patidar, Akshat Chhabra, Garvraj Sinh Chavda, Harmagan Singh, Harsh Desai, Hemannt Babbulal Punde, Karan Umatt, Megh S. Pandya, Minesh Nayak, Mitesh, Nisarg Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Prinshu Yadav, Saahil, Satyam Modanwal, Shobit Atul Mittal, Vaibhav Dhirubhai Bhamaniya, Vishvesh Oza.

Combined District -1

Aman Vaman, Dhruvil Patel, Krish Patel, Mann Naik, Meet H Patanvadiya, Meshva Patel, Parth Gurav, Saurabh Singh, Sumit Tadvi, Utsavraj Chudasma, Vishv Chaudhari, Yash Patel, Yash Tandel.

Akota Cricket Club

Amit Pasi, Aryarajsinh Chudasama, Chandreh Tiwari, Devan Gohil, Dhruv N Patel, Dhruv Nitinbhai Patel, Hitanshu Oad, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Kevin J Chintania, Kinit Patel, Kishor Kerlikar, Priyanshu P Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Sumit Rathi, Tasmay Bedade, Urvik Kharwal, Utsav Choudhary, Vaibhav Brahmbhatt, Zaid Mirza.

Hindu Gymkhana

Anil Trivedi, Arya Pagar, Darpan Kahar, Dhairya Jadhav, Dhyey Modi, Harsh Atri, Kamlesh Patel, Krishna Patil, Pratik S Salunke, Rahul Rawat, Raj Brahmbhatt, Raulji Viratsinh, Rohan Brahmbhatt, Rushikesh Jadhav, Sanket Agrawal, Tanveer Kahar, Tanvir Kahar, Ujjwal Jaiswal, Virat Raulji.

MS University

Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Dubey, Arjun Pagar, Chaitanya Ghadage, Jay Rathwa, Lomas Prajapati, Manav Mehta, Naved A Khan, Naved Khan, Rachit Shah, Ryan Singh Hanjra, Saud Manjurahmed Deshmukh, Shaurya Chaturvedi, Soham Prajapati, Swapnil Ugle, Swayam K Upadhyay, Vedant Bhatt, Vishal Solanki.

