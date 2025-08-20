  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Scientific astrologer makes a shocking prediction about Shubman Gill's captaincy ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Scientific astrologer makes a shocking prediction about Shubman Gill's captaincy ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Renin Wilben Albert
Published Aug 20, 2025 20:23 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India skipper Shubman Gill during the Test series in England (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that making Shubman Gill India's all-format captain in the near future would be a disastrous move. According to Lobo, while Gill would continue piling on the runs across formats, he should not be elevated to the leadership role in ODIs and T20Is for the upcoming World Cups.

Ad

Gill was named Test captain for the tour of England following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the red-ball format. The 25-year-old was recently named vice-captain in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Many experts see this as an indication of Gill being earmarked as a future all-format captain.

In a YouTube video uploaded on TOI Sports, Lobo warned chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir against appointing Gill as all-format captain in the near future. He predicted that while the right-hander will continue his golden run as batter, he would be better suited to lead Team India in the 2031 ODI World Cup. Lobo said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He has a phenomenal horoscope. He's got the asteroids very powerfully. He's got a pluto in grey lizard. It belongs to a person who will overcome the biggest of challenges and become victorious. We've already seen the glimpse of what exactly that means. He's going to make runs. We aren't going to miss Virat Kohli.
Ad
"To beat enemies in sports at the highest level, you need an extraordinary horoscope. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the strongest planet in their chart used to be in the seventh house. At this point, the planets are largely in favor players who are born in the mid-90s. Gill was born in the late 90s. If he goes on to become the ODI captain, that wouldn't be very good for India in the short-term," Lobo added.
Ad

The astrologer further went on to predict that Gill can probably win a major tournament after another captain or a series of captains born in the early 90s taste success. Lobo elaborated:

"2031 would be a better time for Shubman Gill to win a major trophy. You are going to kill the chances of India winning the World Cup if he is made captain for 2027. As for T20Is, we already have a 1990-born captain Suryakumar Yadav. We need the next one to be a 1993-94 born captain. Then, the chances of winning the T20 World Cup also go up."
Ad

Gill was born on September 8, 1999 in Fazilka in Punjab. The Test captain will turn 26 just ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.

Shubman Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup following exploits in England

Gill made a comeback to the T20I squad when India's 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup was announced on Tuesday, August 19. Skipper Suryakumar defended the move, stating that he was the original choice for the role, having performed the duties in Sri Lanka after India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Gill has a sensational tour of England. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs, with four hundreds, which included a career-best of 269.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications