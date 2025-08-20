Scientific astrologer makes a shocking prediction about Shubman Gill's captaincy ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that making Shubman Gill India's all-format captain in the near future would be a disastrous move. According to Lobo, while Gill would continue piling on the runs across formats, he should not be elevated to the leadership role in ODIs and T20Is for the upcoming World Cups.

Gill was named Test captain for the tour of England following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the red-ball format. The 25-year-old was recently named vice-captain in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Many experts see this as an indication of Gill being earmarked as a future all-format captain.

In a YouTube video uploaded on TOI Sports, Lobo warned chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir against appointing Gill as all-format captain in the near future. He predicted that while the right-hander will continue his golden run as batter, he would be better suited to lead Team India in the 2031 ODI World Cup. Lobo said:

"He has a phenomenal horoscope. He's got the asteroids very powerfully. He's got a pluto in grey lizard. It belongs to a person who will overcome the biggest of challenges and become victorious. We've already seen the glimpse of what exactly that means. He's going to make runs. We aren't going to miss Virat Kohli.

"To beat enemies in sports at the highest level, you need an extraordinary horoscope. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the strongest planet in their chart used to be in the seventh house. At this point, the planets are largely in favor players who are born in the mid-90s. Gill was born in the late 90s. If he goes on to become the ODI captain, that wouldn't be very good for India in the short-term," Lobo added.

The astrologer further went on to predict that Gill can probably win a major tournament after another captain or a series of captains born in the early 90s taste success. Lobo elaborated:

"2031 would be a better time for Shubman Gill to win a major trophy. You are going to kill the chances of India winning the World Cup if he is made captain for 2027. As for T20Is, we already have a 1990-born captain Suryakumar Yadav. We need the next one to be a 1993-94 born captain. Then, the chances of winning the T20 World Cup also go up."

Gill was born on September 8, 1999 in Fazilka in Punjab. The Test captain will turn 26 just ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.

Shubman Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup following exploits in England

Gill made a comeback to the T20I squad when India's 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup was announced on Tuesday, August 19. Skipper Suryakumar defended the move, stating that he was the original choice for the role, having performed the duties in Sri Lanka after India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Gill has a sensational tour of England. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs, with four hundreds, which included a career-best of 269.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

