Skipper Temba Bavuma celebrates South Africa's historic 2025 WTC triumph with son at Lord's [In Pictures]

South African skipper Temba Bavuma celebrated their historic 2025 WTC triumph with his son at Lord's. The final was played between South Africa and Australia, which began on June 11 and ended on June 14.

After the win, Temba Bavuma, in South Africa's Test jersey, with the winners medal around his neck and the WTC mace in one hand, was seen holding his son in his other hand. He can also be seen holding his son with both his hands and the two were going a victory lap around the ground with the WTC mace in Bavuma's hand. His young son can be seen in a denim suit with white shoes.

Below are pictures of the father and son duo celebrating South Africa's 2025 WTC triumph at Lord's posted by users on X (formerly Twitter) -

This was the first time that South Africa had made it to the WTC final and won the title in their very first attempt. They also put an end to the Australian men's team's unbeaten run in ICC finals since 2010.

Temba Bavuma's vital contributions with the bat in the 2025 WTC final

While Temba Bavuma played a key role as a captain in leading South Africa to the 2025 WTC triumph, he also made an important impact with the bat, making crucial contributions in both the innings.

Australia made 212 runs in the first innings and bowled South Africa out for just 138. Bavuma made 36 runs off 84 balls in their first innings, hitting four boundaries and a six. Australia were then bowled out for 207 in their second innings, which means that the Proteas had to chase down 282 runs in the final innings to win the Test and the final.

They had lost two early wickets in the chase but Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stitched together a match-winning 147-run stand that put them in complete control. While Markram scored a century (136), skipper Bavuma provided able support with a 134-ball 66, including five boundaries. The Proteas went on to scale the target down on the fourth day with five wickets remaining, scripting history.

