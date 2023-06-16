"Slow progress is still progress" - KL Rahul on recovering from thigh injury

Indian batter KL Rahul is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury he sustained while fielding in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The injury forced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain to withdraw midway through the competition. Rahul had a successful thigh surgery last month and is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, June 16, the cricket star gave fans an update on his recovery by sharing a few pictures. Rahul captioned the post:

"Slow progress is still progress."

KL Rahul aggregated 274 runs in nine games before being ruled out of the IPL 2023. The Lucknow-based team was knocked out following their 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

KL Rahul missed out on India's WTC 2023 final against Australia

India and Australia battled it out in the all-important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at The Oval earlier this month. While KL Rahul was originally named in India's squad for the summit clash, he was later ruled out of the fixture due to a thigh injury.

The BCCI named keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as Rahul's replacement. Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a heartbreaking 209-run defeat, failing to chase down Australia's 444-run target in the fourth innings.

Rahul's absence was felt as the batting let India down in the crucial tie. The right-handed batter had done a decent job in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, mustering 636 runs in 21 innings, including two centuries and as many fifties.

Furthermore, Rahul's addition would have bolstered India's batting lineup, considering his impressive record in England. The 31-year-old has amassed 614 runs across 18 innings in England, with two tons and a solitary half-century in red-ball cricket.

Rahul will aim to regain his full fitness soon as he gears up for his cricket return on the road to the ICC ODI World Cup. The marquee event is scheduled to be played in India in October and November this year.

