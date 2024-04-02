SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024 is a domestic T20 series hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The seven-match series will witness the Nepal cricket team taking on two Ranji teams, Gujarat Cricket Association and Baroda Cricket Association.

The first game of the series will be played on Sunday, March 31. The final of the series will be played on Sunday, April 7. All seven games will be played at the Sai Meghpan Sportslife Ground in Gujarat. All the three teams will face the other two twice. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

After the completion of the series, Nepal will fly direct to Oman for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup. The 10-team tournament kicks off on Friday, April 12. The tournament will act as a pathway to the Asia Cup.

It will be the second edition of the tournament. Nepal are in Group A with Hong Kong, Malaysia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Oman, Cambodia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are in Group B.

Nepal will be playing their first game against Malaysia. Nepal are the defending champion and won the tournament in 2023. They qualified for the Asia Cup post that win.

SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 31

Match 1 - Nepal vs Gujarat, 1:00 PM

Monday, April 1

Match 2 - Gujarat vs Baroda, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, April 2

Match 3 - Nepal vs Baroda, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, April 3

Match 4 - Nepal vs Gujarat, 1:00 PM

Thursday, April 4

Match 5 - Baroda vs Gujarat, 1:00 PM

Friday, April 5

Match 6 - Nepal vs Baroda, 1:00 PM

Sunday, April 7

Final - TBC vs TBC, 1:00 PM

SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming or telecast of the matches of SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024 will not be available in India.

SMS Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal

Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah (wk), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratish GC, Bibek Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aakash Chand, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla

Baroda

Vishnu Solanki, Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Priyanshu Moliya, Bhanu Pania, Hemant Punde, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Jay Abhale, Amit Pasi, Mohit Mongia, Parikshit Patidar, Lakshit Toksiya, Babasafikhan Pathan

Gujarat

Umang Kumar (c), Aarya Desai (vc), Harsh Desai, Jayveer Parmar, Shen Patel, Smit Patel, Rishi Patel, Priyesh Patel, Tejas Patel, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Jay Malusare, Yuvraj Zala, Saral Prajapati, Dhrushant Soni

