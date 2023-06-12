"Someone pls appoint Gautam Gambhir as coach" - Fans hail Gambhir for 'spitting facts' about Team India's debacle in ICC knockouts

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has made some bold statements after India's World Test championship (WTC) final loss against Australia at The Oval on Sunday. In an interview with News18, Gambhir opened up on the major reasons why India hasn't won an ICC trophy in almost a decade.

The former cricketer openly claimed that the 'hero worship' culture in the Indian cricket team has made fans crave for individual performances more than the team's triumph.

Here's what he said:

“Our country is not a team-obsessed country but an individual-obsessed country. We consider individuals bigger than the team. In other countries, in England, Australia and New Zealand, the team is bigger than the individual.

"All the stakeholders in Indian cricket, from the broadcaster and the media to everyone: all of them have been reduced to a PR agency. This is why we haven’t won an ICC tournament for so long because we are so obsessed with individuals."

Fans on Twitter are hurt by India's loss and they hailed Gautam Gambhir for speaking facts and not mincing his words. Here are some of the reactions:

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Gautam Gambhir said, "our country is not team obsessed, it's individual obsessed. We count individuals bigger than our team, other countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, the team is bigger and not the individual". (On News18). Gautam Gambhir said, "our country is not team obsessed, it's individual obsessed. We count individuals bigger than our team, other countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, the team is bigger and not the individual". (On News18). Someone pls appoint Gautam Gambhir as coach. Might have a same effect as Bazball. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Someone pls appoint Gautam Gambhir as coach. Might have a same effect as Bazball. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

chacha monk @oldschoolmonk

While we have batsmen in Indian team with insane fan following, they can't win us an ICC trophy.

#INDvsAUS Gautam Gambhir was so right.While we have batsmen in Indian team with insane fan following, they can't win us an ICC trophy. Gautam Gambhir was so right.While we have batsmen in Indian team with insane fan following, they can't win us an ICC trophy.#INDvsAUS https://t.co/Xd7UKIIGEo

Mr.Professor 🜃 @iMrProfessor



That is the main reason we haven’t won any ICC title since 2011.



#WTC2023 Gautam gambhir is speaking truth.That is the main reason we haven’t won any ICC title since 2011. #WTC2023 Final #WTC23 Gautam gambhir is speaking truth.That is the main reason we haven’t won any ICC title since 2011. #WTC2023 #WTC2023Final #WTC23 https://t.co/aO2f014OrF

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep Gambhir Dil khush kr deta hai yeh bolke ki Bharat ki itihas mai Yuvraj hamara sabse match winner white ball cricket mai and also calls him most talented player of Indian cricket in this century. Gambhir Dil khush kr deta hai yeh bolke ki Bharat ki itihas mai Yuvraj hamara sabse match winner white ball cricket mai and also calls him most talented player of Indian cricket in this century.

Akhil @shawstopper_100 Raja Babu @GaurangBhardwa1 तथ्य थूकते हुए तथ्य थूकते हुए https://t.co/V0GgOPeXZk Guys it's all about taking accountability for the losses, Gambhir gave up the captaincy of DD because he wasn't able to deliver...He didn't even take the contract fees of 3 crore..That is something which is lacking in our senior players..It has been 10 years..1/n twitter.com/GaurangBhardwa… Guys it's all about taking accountability for the losses, Gambhir gave up the captaincy of DD because he wasn't able to deliver...He didn't even take the contract fees of 3 crore..That is something which is lacking in our senior players..It has been 10 years..1/n twitter.com/GaurangBhardwa…

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

King words by gautam gambhir King words by gautam gambhir 🔥https://t.co/eKJnhM23At

Gautam Gambhir takes further dig at 'Marketing and PR'

Gautam Gambhir also claimed that former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the main hero for their wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. He took an indirect dig at the media for making it all about former Indian captain MS Dhoni when other players had also contributed to India's win.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"He (Yuvraj) always says I won the World Cup but I believe that the man who took us to the finals of the 2011 and 2007 World Cups was Yuvraj Singh, I think he was the man of the tournament in both tournaments.

"But it’s unfortunate that when we talk about the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, we don’t take Yuvraj Singh’s name. Why not? It’s only and only marketing and PR and portraying one individual as the biggest and everyone else as smaller than him."

It is probably not wrong to say that India is yet to find a clutch player in ICC knockouts like Gautam Gambhir.

