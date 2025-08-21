"Soo much respect and love for you" - Team India star's wife publicly supports Dhanashree Verma after latest podcast

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, has come out in support of Dhanashree Verma. Speaking on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Verma recently opened up about her divorce from leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

She explained her side of the story and also reacted to Chahal wearing a t-shirt with the message 'Be your own sugar daddy' in the court amid the divorce proceedings.

Following the podcast, Devisha posted an Instagram story for Dhanashree. She wrote:

"So much respect and love for you."

Screenshot of Devisha Shetty's Instagram story.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai in March 2025. The two tied the knot in December 2020, but ended their marriage of over four years, citing compatibility issues.

Breaking her silence on social media trolling after the separation, Dhanashree said in the aforementioned podcast (via The Indian Express):

"I had to stay strong to make my parents feel better. We belong to this generation, so we know not to pay attention to negative comments, but how do you explain that to your parents? My parents’ friends would call them. 'Yeh kya ho gaya? (What has happened); It was a delicate situation because I also needed strength, and so did my parents"

She also expressed her disappointment at Chahal's viral t-shirt from the divorce proceedings. Stating that her ex-husband could have simply texted her the message instead of taking a dig in public, she remarked (via India Today):

"You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"

It is worth mentioning that Chahal disclosed the reason behind wearing the 'Be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt during another podcast.

"Something happened from other side" - Yuzvendra Chahal's on his viral t-shirt amid divorce with Dhanashree Verma

During his appearance on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed why he chose to wear such a t-shirt during the divorce proceedings. He suggested that something provoked him.

However, he didn't mention the incident that triggered him. Chahal said:

"I didn't want to create any drama. I just wanted to give a message, which I did. Something happened from the other side. I didn't want to do it initially, but when that happened, I said, 'Ab sab bhaad mein jaao (go to hell)'. So I just took it off. I didn't abuse anybody, just gave a message."

On the cricketing front, Chahal is part of Northamptonshire in the ongoing English One-Day Cup 2025. He has picked up six wickets across four matches so far in the tournament.

