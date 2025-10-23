  • home icon
  "Sorry Yashasvi, you'll have to wait a while" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma plays fighting 73-run kncok in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:08 IST
Rohit Sharma hit his 59th ODI half-century.
Team India opener Rohit Sharma played a crucial 73-run knock off 97 balls in Adelaide during the side's ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Australia. He notched up his 59th half-century in the format after the Men in Blue were put to bat first.

Rohit struggled a bit early on, but later delighted the viewer by playing some wonderful strokes. The veteran batter's innings was laced with two sixes and seven fours.

Notably, this is the 38-year-old's comeback series in international cricket as he donned the Indian blues after a gap of 220 days. He lost the ODI captaincy ahead of the tour, with Shubman Gill being named as the new skipper.

There were some questions raised about his place in the side after he was dismissed for eight runs off 14 balls in the first fixture. However, he made amends with a half-century under pressure.

Several fans lauded Rohit's batting exploits in the second ODI on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 30th over. He perished while trying to play the pull shot off Mitchell Starc's bowling, getting caught by Josh Hazlewood at long leg.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer steady the ship for India after shaky start in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

India were off to a dismal start with the bat as skipper Shubman Gill got out in the seventh over for nine runs off as many balls. To make matters worse for the visitors, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the same over.

The side were reeling at 17/2 after 6.5 overs. The onus was on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to build a partnership, and the two delivered. They stitched together a 118-run stand from 136 balls for the third wicket.

Iyer scored 61 runs off 77 balls before falling to leg spinner Adam Zampa in the 33rd over. India are 180/5 at the 38-over mark, with Axar Patel (17 off 20 balls) and Washington Sundar (5 off 6 balls) at the crease.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

