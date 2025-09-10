"Spin master at his peak" - Fans laud Kuldeep Yadav's stunning 4-wicket haul in IND vs UAE 2025 Asia Cup match

Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball for Team India in the side's 2025 Asia Cup opener against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The left-arm spinner ran through the UAE's batting lineup with a stunning spell.
India won the toss and chose to field first. Kuldeep was brought into the attack in the seventh over. He kicked off his spell by giving four runs from his first six balls.
The 30-year-old followed it up by claiming three wickets in his second over, dismissing Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem and Harshit Kaushik. He struck in the first ball of his fourth over as well, getting rid of Haider Ali to complete a four-wicket haul.
Kuldeep finished with fantastic figures of 2.1-0-7-4. He earned widespread praise on social media for his brilliant bowling exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
Kuldeep Yadav's bowling performance helped India bundle out the UAE for a paltry score of 57. Shivam Dube bagged three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took one scalp each.
India chased down the modest target in just 4.3 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering 30-run knock off 15 deliveries, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 from nine balls.
"It was tough for me" - Kuldeep Yadav on not playing a lot of cricket in the last few months
Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling spell. Speaking in the post-match presentation, he remarked that being on the bench for the last few months for tough for him.
He mentioned that he worked a lot on his fitness with strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux. Kuldeep said (quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo):
"It was tough for me (on not playing much cricket lately). Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well (with Adrian le Roux), and everything was going perfect (tonight). The length matters a lot, reading the batters. Specially in this format, the length is the main thing and reading the batters and what they are trying to do. Reacting to what the batter was trying to do."
India will now face Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are placed at the top of the Group A table with two points and a net run rate of 10.483.
