SPL 2023 Points table: Updated Standings after Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors, Match 9

Kutch Warriors defeated Halar Heroes in the ninth match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2023 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, August 29.

Kutch Warriors made 163 for 6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Samarth Vyas could not contribute positively on Tuesday and managed only 15 runs from 21 balls. While Vyas struggled at one end, Aryandev Jhala kept the scoreboard ticking with his 15-ball 27. After his departure, Kevin Jivrajani and Yash Gadadhariya scored half-centuries, helping the team cross the 160-run mark.

Jivrajani scored 56 off 45 balls with three fours and two sixes, while Gadadhariya notched up 53 runs from 30 deliveries with two fours and four sixes. Halar Heroes used seven bowlers, but only Neel Pandya, Samar Gajjar, and Pranav Karia grabbed at least a wicket. Neel Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/35.

Chasing 164 to win, Halar Heroes lost Snell Patel for a duck. Hetvik Kotak and captain Jay Gohil then steadied the innings with a 51-run stand for the second wicket. Kotak dominated the partnership and was the second wicket to fall after scoring a 22-ball 33. After his departure, the team collapsed and were bowled out for 123 runs in 18.4 overs.

For Kutch Warriors, Kunal Karamchandani, Parshwaraj Rana, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed two wickets each, while Dharmaditya Gohil and Kushang Patel picked up one wicket apiece.

Kutch Warriors move to the top of the points table

After a 40-run victory in their fourth match, Kutch Warriors moved to the top of the points table with three wins and a loss. Their only loss came against Zalawad Royals, who are currently in the fourth spot with two losses and a win from three matches.

Gohilwad Gladiators are in the second position with three wins and a loss. Halar Heroes, after suffering their second loss in the tournament, dropped to the third spot with two wins and as many losses.

Sorath Lions are still searching for their first victory of the 2023 edition and are at the bottom of the table after three straight losses.