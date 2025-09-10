"Spoke to Dada privately" - South Africa legend makes huge statement about Sourav Ganguly becoming new Pretoria Capitals coach

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has said that he was aware about Sourav Ganguly becoming the new coach of SA T20 franchise Pretoria Capitals, well before it was made public. The 41-year-old revealed that he had discussed a few things in private with the former India captain as well.Ganguly was announced as the new head coach of Pretoria Capitals on August 24. de Villiers said on his YouTube channel, &quot;AB de Villiers 360&quot;: “By the way, just between us, I knew about this about three weeks ago already. It is not news to me because I spoke to Dada, privately, about some private stuff which I am not going to share here. But I did know way in advance that the Pretoria Capitals will be coached by him. It is fantastic for us&quot;.AB de Villiers also hoped that Indian players who are not contracted with the BCCI would be able to come to South Africa and play in the SA T20 tournament in future.&quot;But unfortunately, no Indian players in the final (SAT20) auction, which is very disappointing for me. I really hope we can start breaking down those chains and shackles of the Indian players, not taking part in the SA20. Please, please, my Indian friends, former players, obviously guys who are not contracted by the BCCI. Put your names in the hat and come a play a bit of cricket in South Africa,&quot; the former Proteas batter said.Pretoria Capitals break the bank to get Dewald Brevis at SA T20 auctionSourav Ganguly and the Pretoria Capitals management made a statement signing at the SA T20 auction by purchasing Dewald Brevis for R16.5m on Tuesday, September 9. Ganguly expressed happiness at sealing the buy at the auction.“I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that’s exactly what you need in T20 cricket,” he said. (via Mint).Brevis was in red-hot form for South Africa during the white-ball tour of Australia. He made 180 runs in three T20Is at a strike rate of 204.55 with 13 fours and 14 sixes in the series.