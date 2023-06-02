Sri Lanka Cricket plan to drop ODIs against Pakistan in upcoming bilateral series - Reports

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is reportedly said to exclude the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the bilateral series against Pakistan scheduled for next month.

SLC and its counterpart Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to play a few ODI matches along with the two-match Test series in the island nation.

Media reports have suggested that the Sri Lanka board is expected to drop the white-ball matches because of unforeseen circumstances, as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

However, SLC will soon announce the schedule for the two Tests, which is also part of the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

This situation is similar to one that happened last year, when Sri Lanka and Pakistan were scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests. The SLC opted against the ODIs considering that it wasn't a part of the World Super League, and hence both teams played just two Tests in Galle.

Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series at home against Afghanistan, while Pakistan last played New Zealand last month.

Pakistan unlikely to host Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan's chances of hosting the 2023 Asia Cup (ODI) is in doubt as reports have suggested that BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, recently rejected the hybrid model proposed by the PCB.

Pakistan wanted to host four initial group matches in their country and the other matches, including the ones of India, at a neutral venue.

According to Telegraph India, Pakistan will be informed during the next executive board meeting of the ACC that all other participating nations have agreed for the tournament to be hosted in Sri Lanka.

If this happens then the 2022 Asia Cup finalists will either have to play in Sri Lanka or withdraw from the continental event. The Asia Cup dates are expected to be announced once the venue is decided.

