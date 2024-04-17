St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Castries v Soufriere Sulphur, Match 18

The Mon Repos Stars secured a six-wicket win over the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 17th game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast while the Central Castries bagged a six-wicket win over the Soufriere Sulphur in the 18th encounter.

The Mon Repos Stars continue to lead the standings with five consecutive wins, amassing 10 points in the tally. The Soufriere Sulphur retained their second rank with three wins and two defeats, accumulating six points at an NRR of 1.109.

The Central Castries moved one spot up to the third position, picking up three wins and losing two games, accumulating six points at an NRR of 0.746. The Babonneau Leatherbacks slipped from third to the fourth rank, winning three games and losing two encounters, gathering six points at 0.293.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters maintained their fifth rank in the standings with two wins and as many defeats, pocketing four points at an NRR of 0.7. The Micoud Eagles continue at the sixth spot with one win and three defeats, pocketing two points at an NRR of -0.379.

The South Castries Lions and Vieux Fort North Raiders continue to hold the seventh and eighth positions in the tally with two and zero points respectively.

Rohan Lesmond and Stephen Naitram were the heroes for their sides in T10 Blast 2024

Moving into the details of the 17th game, the Babonneau Leatherbacks batted first and posted a total of 92/7 in 10 overs. Opening batter Dane Edward top-scored with 33 runs. Jamal Lesmond scalped a brilliant three-fer.

In response, the Mon Repos Stars finished off the game in 7.5 overs. Opener Rohan Lesmond accumulated 48 runs in 14 balls with one four and seven sixes to seal the deal for his side with six wickets in hand.

In the 18th encounter, Soufriere Sulphur amassed a dominating total of 131/3 in 10 overs. Keeper-batter Julian Sylvester (49) and Junior Henry (47) were the star batters. Tyler Sookwa scalped a three-fer.

In reply, Central Castries crossed the finishing line in 9.3 overs with six wickets remaining. Opener and captain Stephen Naitram amassed 54 runs in 14 balls with four fours and six sixes.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback