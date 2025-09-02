Star Australian fast-bowler announces retirement from T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc has retired from T20Is to focus on Tests and ODIs. He announced the decision on Tuesday, September 2.

The left-arm seamer would continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other T20 leagues. His last T20I appearance came during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Starc picked up five wickets across as many outings with an economy rate of 8.55 at the showpiece event. The fast bowler finished his T20I career with 79 wickets from 65 matches at an economy rate of 7.74. He is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Explaining the reason behind his T20I retirement, Starc said in a statement (via cricket.com.au):

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Starc made his T20I debut in September 2012. He was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad. He bagged nine wickets from seven innings at an economy rate of 9.18 in his side's successful campaign.

Marcus Stoinis returns as Australia announce squad for New Zealand T20Is

Australia will face New Zealand in a three-match away T20I series, beginning October 1. The side announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming tour on Tuesday.

Veteran all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returned to the team alongside Matt Short, Mitch Owen and Xavier Bartlett. Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was not picked for the series due to a back issue, while Nathan Ellis is on paternity leave.

All three games will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The second and third T20Is will take place on October 3 and 4, respectively.

Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

