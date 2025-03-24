Star Bangladesh batter rushed to hospital after chest pain during Dhaka Premier League 2025 match 

Star Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has been rushed to a nearby hospital after experiencing pain in his chest during a Dhaka Premier League 2025 match on Monday, March 24. The match is being played between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, a helicopter was arranged for the former Bangladesh captain to be moved to the hospital. However, he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar, where the match is currently going on.

Tamim Iqbal was then taken to the Fazilatunnesa hospital according to match referee Debabrata Paul. Shinepukur Cricket Club were batting first as the incident occurred during the first 50 overs of the contest. He experienced discomfort a little while after the toss.

Shinepukur Cricket Club were bowled out for 223 in 49.5 overs and Mohammedan Sporting Club have begun the run chase. Tamim Iqbal is leading the Mohammedan side and it remains to be seen if he will come out to bat or not.

Tamim Iqbal did not play the 2025 Champions Trophy for Bangladesh

Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2025. This came just before the team left for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He had earlier announced his retirement even before the 2023 ODI World Cup but later reversed his decision. However, he eventually missed the tournament for Bangladesh.

Tamim Iqbal last played international cricket in 2023 in an ODI against New Zealand in September. He is leading the Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League 2025 at present and was taken to the hospital during the tournament.

He has been among the greatest players to have played international cricket for Bangladesh. The left-hander played 70 Tests and scored 5134 runs with ten hundreds and 31 fifties. He played 243 ODIs and amassed 8357 runs with 14 hundreds and 56 half-centuries. Tamim also featured in 78 T20Is and scored 1758 runs with a hundred and seven fifties to his name.

