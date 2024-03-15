'Stop-clock' rule to be applied in 2024 T20 World Cup: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to deploy the new "stop-clock" rule at the 2024 T20 World Cup before it is incorporated into general playing conditions (or rules) for all international white-ball cricket, according to Cricbuzz.

The rule, designed to prevent slow over-rates in T20Is and ODIs, has been under trial since December last year. Under it, the umpires will enforce a 60-second timer after every over. The fielding team will have to begin the next over under this time.

The timer would be switched on by the third umpire. The on-field umpires would give two warnings to the fielding team followed by a five-run penalty for a third violation and all subsequent failures to oblige by the rule.

It'll be for the on-field umpire's judgment to enforce the stop-clock rule, depending on whether they think the bowling side is slacking or if there's some other issue, like the batter not being ready, injuries, Decision Review System processes, and so on.

Stop-clock rule to speed up the game: ICC

Slow over-rates are considered a major roadblock in making the sport popular among the masses. Before trials began, ICC General Manager Wasim Khan had said that the rule was part of the world body's plans to "speed up" the game.

“We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket,” Khan said (via The Hindu). “The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time."

The T20 World Cup would begin on June 2. India will play their campaign-opener against Ireland on June 5.