Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, Match 15

Auckland Aces have taken the number one position on the points table after beating Canterbury Kings by eight wickets on Sunday (January 7) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. They now have three wins in six games and 16 points overall.

Wellington Firebirds slipped to the number two spot with three wins. They have played one game less than Auckland but only have 14 points in the bag. The defeat against Auckland Aces meant Canterbury Kings will stay at number three position with two wins in five matches.

The bottom three spots are occupied by the likes of Otago Volts, Central Stags and Northern Brave. The Volts are at the fourth spot with two wins in six matches, followed by Central Stags with a solitary win in five matches but have eight points overall.

Northern Brave are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table, having won one game so far and only four points to their name.

Auckland Aces exhibit clinical victory over Canterbury Kings

A disciplined bowling performance from Auckland Aces helped them restrict Canterbury Kings to just 140 runs in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell played a stupendous knock of 57 runs in 50 deliveries but there was hardly any support from the other end.

Openers Chad Bowes (7) and Tom Latham (5) failed to give the team a good start, thanks to a great opening spell from Lockie Ferguson and Ben Lister. Henry Nicholls (13 off 15) also failed to hit the straps but Mitchell ensured that Canterbury Kings reach a respectable total.

Auckland exhibited a combined bowling effort with Louis Delport, emerging as the pick of the bowlers. He claimed two wickets for 20 runs in four overs. In reply, Finn Allen gave the team a destructive start as he played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs in 46 balls.

Zakary Foulkes took the wicket of Sean Solia (13) but it hardly had any effect on Finn Allen on the other end, who kept striking the ball to all parts of the ground. Mark Chapman also provided him great support, contributing 38 runs in 32 deliveries. Eventually, Auckland chased down the target in just 15.2 overs.

