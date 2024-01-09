The Canterbury Kings grabbed their third win in the Super Smash 2023-24 after beating the Northern Braves by 33 runs on Tuesday (January 9) at Hagley Oval ground in Christchurch.

Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Hay put on a show with the bat as they powered the team to a mammoth 202-run total in the first innings. Nicholls produced a masterclass knock of 76 runs in 50 balls.

On the other hand, Mitchell wreaked havoc with the bat after coming to the crease in the 13th over. He blazed his way to a destructive 73-run knock off 31 balls, striking at 235.48.

In reply, the Northern Braves managed to score 169 runs in their 20 overs. None of the batters could step up to play a big knock as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Brett Hampton top-scored with 28 off 13 balls, while Frederick Walker remained unbeaten on 27 off 12.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings displayed a combined bowling effort, resulting in an easy win. Michael Rae was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three for 44 runs in four overs while Zak Foulke and William O’Rourke picked up two wickets each.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 5 5 1 212 139 53 113 187.61 1 - - 20 12 2 HM Nicholls (CANT) 6 5 2 172 76* 57.33 118 145.76 - 2 - 24 2 3 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 - 10 13 4 CE McConchie (CANT) 7 5 1 143 79* 35.75 102 140.19 - 1 1 11 8 5 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 6 5 1 143 55* 35.75 114 125.43 - 2 - 14 4 6 JA Raval (ND) 5 5 0 142 62 28.4 105 135.23 - 2 1 16 3 7 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 - 11 8 8 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 5 4 1 130 93* 43.33 62 209.67 - 1 - 14 6 9 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 5 4 0 129 72 32.25 99 130.3 - 1 - 9 6 10 D Cleaver (CD) 5 5 0 129 47 25.8 107 120.56 - - 1 15 2

Tom Robinson continues to be at the top of the table with 212 runs to his name in five matches. After playing a sensational 76-run knock against Northern Braves, Henry Nicholls has climbed to the second position. He has accumulated 172 runs in six matches at an average of 57.33.

Finn Allen is at three with 154 runs, followed by the likes of Cole McConchie (143) and Dean Foxcroft (143) at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Martin Guptill (139) and D Bracewell (130) are sitting at the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Muhammad Abbas and D Cleaver have 139 runs each and find themselves at the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

On the back of his 73-run knock, Mitchell Hay has jumped to the 11th position.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 5 5 114 19 1 121 10 4/5 12.1 6.36 11.4 1 - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 5 5 114 19 - 126 10 3/21 12.6 6.63 11.4 - - 3 L Delport (AUCK) 4 4 90 15 - 99 9 3/16 11 6.6 10 - - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 4 4 96 16 - 108 9 3/26 12 6.75 10.66 - - 5 BJ Small (CD) 5 4 80 13.2 1 125 9 4/22 13.88 9.37 8.88 1 - 6 BG Lister (AUCK) 4 4 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/26 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 7 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 7 5 110 18.2 - 122 8 3/33 15.25 6.65 13.75 - - 8 LV van Beek (WELL) 5 5 106 17.4 - 143 8 3/19 17.87 8.09 13.25 - - 9 MD Rae (CANT) 7 6 114 19 - 165 8 3/44 20.62 8.68 14.25 - - 10 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 6 4 78 13 - 94 7 3/19 13.42 7.23 11.14 - -

Nathan Smith is sitting at the pole position, having accumulated 10 wickets in five games. Peter Younghusband is giving him a fierce competition as he too has exact same numbers.

Louis Delport has also been phenomenal this season. With nine wickets in four matches, he is at the third spot, followed by the likes of Ferns (9) and Bevan Small (9) at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Zakary Foulkes picked up two wickets against the Braves on Tuesday and his performance has helped him to jump to the seventh position. He now has eight wickets to his name this season. Between Foulkes and Michael Rae is Logan van BeeK, who is at the eighth position with as many wickets to his name.

After picking up three wickets against the Braves, Michael has now moved to the ninth position with eight wickets to his name in seven matches. JM Gibson descended to the 10th spot with seven wickets in six games.

