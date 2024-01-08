Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds (Updated) ft. Tim Robinson and Nathan Smith

Wellington Firebirds moved to the pole position after securing a win against Central Stags by four wickets in the 17th match of Super Smash 2023-24 at McLean Park in Napier.

Central Stags opted to bat first after winning the toss. They lost their opener Bayley Wiggins (0) quite early. Will Young (50) and Dane Cleaver (29) then stitched together an 84-run stand for the second wicket to steady things.

Tom Bruce (19) and Doug Bracewell (17) propelled their side to 158/7 in 20 overs. Logan van Beek scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 24 runs in four overs. Nathan Smith picked up two wickets, with Peter Younghusband and Bracewell bagging one wicket apiece.

In reply, Wellington lost their openers for just two runs apiece. However, captain Nick Kelly (23), Muhammad Abbas (72), and Michael Bracewell (41) turned things around to take their side to victory in 19.1 overs with four wickets in hand. Bevan Small's four-wicket haul went in vain for the Stags.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Super Smash 2023-24.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 TB Robinson (WELL) 5 5 1 212 139 53 113 187.61 1 - 20 12 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 3 3 1 154 78* 77 87 177.01 - 2 10 13 3 D Foxcroft (OTAGO) 6 5 1 143 55* 35.75 114 125.43 - 2 14 4 4 MJ Guptill (AUCK) 4 3 1 139 85* 69.5 89 156.17 - 1 11 8 5 JA Raval (ND) 4 4 0 130 62 32.5 88 147.72 - 2 14 3 6 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 5 4 1 130 93* 43.33 62 209.67 - 1 14 6 7 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 5 4 0 129 72 32.25 99 130.3 - 1 9 6 8 D Cleaver (CD) 5 5 0 129 47 25.8 107 120.56 - - 15 2 9 CE McConchie (CANT) 6 4 1 126 79* 42 90 140 - 1 9 8 10 MJG Rippon (CANT) 6 4 2 108 58* 54 85 127.05 - 1 7 3

Wellington opening batter Tim Robinson strengthened his top spot in the batting standings with 212 runs from five innings. Auckland's dashing batter Finn Allen (154) retained his second rank, while Otago's Dean Foxcroft (143) maintained his third position.

Martin Guptill (139) and Jeet Raval (130) settled with their fourth and fifth slots, respectively. Stags batter Doug Bracewell moved up from seventh to sixth spot, accumulating 130 runs at an average of 43.33.

Muhammad Abbas climbed up from 21st to seventh rank with 129 runs from four innings. Dane Cleaver (129) propelled from the 10th to the eighth slot, averaging 25.8. Canterbury's Cole McConchie (126) slid from sixth to ninth spot, while his teammate Michael Rippon (108) slipped from eighth to 10th position.

Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 5 5 114 19 1 121 10 4/5 12.1 6.36 11.4 1 - 2 PF Younghusband (WELL) 5 5 114 19 - 126 10 3/21 12.6 6.63 11.4 - - 3 L Delport (AUCK) 4 4 90 15 - 99 9 3/16 11 6.6 10 - - 4 DK Ferns (AUCK) 4 4 96 16 - 108 9 3/26 12 6.75 10.66 - - 5 BJ Small (CD) 5 4 80 13.2 1 125 9 4/22 13.88 9.37 8.88 1 - 6 BG Lister (AUCK) 4 4 87 14.3 - 114 8 4/26 14.25 7.86 10.87 1 - 7 LV van Beek (WELL) 5 5 106 17.4 - 143 8 3/19 17.87 8.09 13.25 - - 8 JM Gibson (OTAGO) 6 4 78 13 - 94 7 3/19 13.42 7.23 11.14 - - 9 JR Lennox (CD) 5 4 84 14 - 103 7 4/15 14.71 7.35 12 1 - 10 T Muller (OTAGO) 6 5 84 14 - 114 7 3/33 16.28 8.14 12 - -

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith moved from fourth to pole position in the wickets standings with 10 scalps, averaging 12.1. His teammate Peter Younghusband consolidated his second position with 10 scalps, averaging 12.6

Auckland's Louis Delport slipped from top to third rank with nine wickets at an impressive average of 11. His teammate Danru Ferns (9) descended from third to fourth rank at 12. Stags bowler Bevan Small (9) rocketed from the 17th to the fifth slot at an average of 13.88.

Ben Lister (8) descended from fifth to sixth rank at 14.25. Logan van Beek (8) climbed up from 14th to seventh rank at 17.87. Jake Gibson (7) moved two positions down to hold eighth at 13.42. Jayden Lennox (7) retained his 10th rank with an average of 14.71. Travis Muller (7) slipped from seventh to 10th rank at an average of 16.28.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App