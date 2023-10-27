Super50 Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago match (Updated) ft. Kieran Powell and Yannic Cariah

Trinidad and Tobago faced the Leeward Islands in the 15th match of the Super50 Cup 2023. This exciting contest was played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad.

After being asked to bat first, Kieran Powell (75) and Justin Greaves (58) hit fifties but a lack of support from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 198. Yannic Cariah grabbed a fifer for Trindad and Tobago. Sunil Narine also chipped in with three scalps.

In reply, Jason Mohammed (41) and Cariah (45*) contributed to take the game deep before Sunil Narine (33* off 16 balls) played a brilliant cameo to help Trinidad and Tobago across the line in the 46th over with three wickets in hand.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 15

Kjorn Ottley of Trinidad and Tobago has retained his top position in the most runs list at the conclusion of match 15. He missed out against the Leeward Islands as he only scored nine runs off 29 balls. Now Ottley has 211 runs in four games at an average of 70.33 and is the leading run-scorer in the Super50 Cup 2023.

Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands is sitting at the second position in the most runs list of the Super50 Cup 2023. The youngster has scored 201 runs in four games. He averages 50.25 in the competition and has already hit two fifties. He sits below Ottley in the list of most runs.

Kieran Powell of the Leeward Islands was brilliant against Trinidad and Tobago. Opening the batting, he played a fantastic knock of 75 off 48 balls to give his side a solid start. He hit five boundaries and six maximums. With this knock, Powell has taken his runs tally to 194 runs in four games and has jumped to the third position in the most runs chart.

Super50 Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Yannic Cariah has jumped to the top spot in the list of most wickets in the Super50 Cup 2023. Cariah was brilliant against the Leeward Islands. He bowled beautifully and picked up a five-wicket haul, giving away 48 runs in his 10 overs. Cariah now has 14 wickets to his name in the competition and sits comfortably at the top of the most wicket charts.

Daniel Doram of the Leeward Islands went wicketless against the Trinidad and Tobago. He bowled three overs and conceded 23 runs as they failed to defend 199 on Thursday. Doram couldn’t add more to his wickets tally of 10 and is placed below Cariah in the list of most wickets.

Hayden Walsh sits below his teammate in the most wickets list in the Super50 Cup 2023. Walsh bowled outstandingly against Trinidad and Tobago while defending 199. He registered figures of 3/32 in his nine overs which included a maiden. Walsh has now grabbed nine scalps in the tournament and follows Doram in the most wickets list.